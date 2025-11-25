NFC Notes: Max Brosmer, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Caleb Williams said he felt like he didn’t get into a rhythm early on against the team’s win against the Steelers.

“Today, in the beginning, it didn’t feel like I got into a good rhythm,” Williams said, via SI’s Albert Breer. “I was missing passes, and it was kind of weird. I wasn’t too frustrated like a couple of weeks ago, when I was missing passes and got extremely frustrated and things like that. I understood, and I wrote in my notes to stay positive for myself but also for the guys. I think I did a solid job with that this week.”

Aaron Wilson reports that before signing with the Chiefs, former Texans RB Dameon Pierce had offers from the Bears, Bengals, Broncos, Chargers, Colts, Dolphins, and the Eagles.

Lions

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson said the team’s ability to fight through adversity and win despite nothing going their way is the sign of a good team.

“Absolutely, I think the fact we did all the bad stuff and let up all those plays, offense and defense, special teams, and still won the game? That’s really great,” Hutchinson said, via SI’s Albert Breer. “When you aren’t playing your best ball and you’re still winning football games, that’s the mark of a good team. We gotta build off that. It’s when adversity strikes, players coming through, making plays and getting us out of those games. That’s what good football teams do. When the fire gets a little bit hot, your best players have to step up and make plays in those moments. No matter how tired or deep in the game it gets, it’s gotta be there. And we did that today; that’s why we won. We are super happy we got this one in. Now, we are going to move on and get ready for the Packers.”

Vikings

There is a possibility that the Vikings wind up starting QB Max Brosmer, given the struggles of J.J. McCarthy, and HC Kevin O’Connell endorsed him when reporters asked about his chances to start.

“I think Max is as smart as any young player I’ve been around,” O’Connell said, via Alec Lewis of The Athletic. “Moving the team and getting the ball out. He was seeing things at a veteran-level type of eye progression. He does all the little things to try to get himself ready if he were to be called upon. And that may indeed be this week. We don’t know yet. But we’ve got to prepare our team.”