NFC Notes: Mekhi Becton, Mike Kafka, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders third-round WR Luke McCaffrey is already enjoying his time with first-round QB Jayden Daniels through the early portion of offseason workouts.

“He’s one heck of a quarterback and he’s a lot of fun to play with from a personality standpoint, so I’ve had a blast,” McCaffrey said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “People who love football are going to get along, and he’s someone who loves football and I consider myself someone who loves football.”

Eagles

Eagles DL coach Clint Hurtt said that DT Jordan Davis needs to improve his conditioning to elevate his game to the next level. (Jeff McLane)

said that DT needs to improve his conditioning to elevate his game to the next level. (Jeff McLane) Philadelphia OL coach Jeff Stoutland on OT Mekhi Becton: “I’m really impressed with his football IQ, intelligence. I didn’t realize he was able to play another position. So that in itself — just to have that swing value and the willingness to want to do it. He’s a fun guy to coach he loves football.” (Zach Berman)

Giants

After receiving head coach interest from other teams, Giants OC Mike Kafka remains in New York with the assistant head coach title. Kafka tried to explain what his responsibilities will be for the upcoming season.

“Right now, there’s not a bunch of expectations,” Kafka said, via NFL Network’s Judy Battista. “I’m just trying to learn from Dabs as much as I can, be around him, be a sponge, and do whatever tasks he wants to give me and whatever tasks we want to grow with. That’s what I’ll do.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll mentioned he called plays during last week’s open practice, but no final decision will be made until the end of training camp. (Dan Duggan)