NFC Notes: Micah Parsons, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera is still confident in the abilities of RB Antonio Gibson, despite the team drafting RB Chris Rodriguez and having RB Brian Robinson on the roster.

“I’d like to see Antonio get a few more tries, obviously last year, but Antonio’s shown tremendous growth and we’re pretty excited about who he could be,” Rivera said, via CommandersWire.com. “This is a guy that played wide receiver at one time coming out and one thing that he did have was every nine touches resulted in a touchdown, so we’re looking for some production from him as well and we’re looking to see that he does fit in into the scheme of things as far as what Eric Bieniemy wants to do with the offense.”

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons said earlier this offseason he’s trying to bulk up to be able to play as a full-time edge rusher after admitting he felt like he wore down over the course of the 2022 season. However, Cowboys DC Dan Quinn — perhaps trying to put the cat back in the bag to not tip off future opponents — clarified they still see Parsons as “a pass-rushing linebacker” and not a full-time defensive end.

“If you ever need position changes, come to me,” Quinn joked via NFL Media’s Brenna White. “Not through any of the guys, and we can adjust for that. I think what he was probably trying to say is, ‘I’m really emphasizing some pass rush into my offseason.'” Eagles New Eagles DC Sean Desai says he’s ready for the particular challenges of holding his particular job in a city like Philadelphia, where the standards are high and there’s no shortage of critics. “Philly is a unique place,” Desai said via FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano. “And I agree with that mentality. Some people take to it and some people don’t. You’ve got to earn it, and you’ve got to earn it every day. You’ve got to put in the work. We’re tough-minded people. We don’t take … You know, I don’t like swearing. We don’t take ‘stuff’ from other people.” Desai wasn’t giving away any trade secrets when asked about what his defense will look like. Based on what he’s run in the past, it will have some similarities to previous DC Jonathan Gannon‘s system but with his own twists. “We’ve got some grit, we’ve got some toughness, we want to be able to impose our will,” Desai said. “We’re not going to take really anything from anybody. We want to make sure that people feel us. We want to be able to run. We want to be able to hit, and we want to play smart. I think that’s a reflection of who we are obviously as a Philadelphia Eagles defense, a reflection of really the history of the Philadelphia Eagles defense, and a reflection of this city. And that’s what we want to be.”