NFC Notes: Micah Parsons, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- Cowboys DE Micah Parsons on what it will take to turn things around in Dallas: “One, we’re gonna have to get healthy. I mean, we got 3 or 4 starters who aren’t coming back until mid-next season. We got to plan for that. We got to get healthy. We got to keep coming together.” (Jon Machota)
- Cowboys QB Dak Prescott with a health update from hamstring surgery: “Gained some strength in it, started to use it a little bit. Yeah, I’m probably a few weeks maybe a month from running. But got on the bike. So definitely doing some things, moving more.” (Todd Archer)
Eagles
- Eagles RB Saquon Barkley became the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season and is currently sitting just 101 yards shy of breaking RB Eric Dickerson‘s record for most rushing yards in a single season.
- Barkley on attempting to break Dickerson’s record next week: “I’m not overtly trying to get it. I’m not scared of it. But we’ve got bigger things we’re focused on. Whether we play next week or rest, I’m fine with that. I didn’t sign here just to break a record. I want to do something special with the team.” (Mike Garafolo)
- Barkley on the Eagles’ offensive line: “At the end of the day my name will be the one that goes across for getting 2,000, but like I said you can’t do it without those guys … We wanted to do something special. They did all the work. I just followed them and they made me look a lot better.” (James Palmer)
Giants
- Giants QB Drew Lock on the team’s big win over the Colts in which he threw for five touchdown passes: “We were clicking today. We knew we had it in us.” (Dan Salomone)
- Lock on WR Malik Nabers: “What a beast. … He’s just going to keep getting better.” Nabers has a great feel, studies corners, does things the right way.” (Salomone)
-
Lock became the fifth player in NFL history with 300 or more passing yards, 4 or more touchdown passes, a rushing touchdown, and at least a 155 passer rating in a game. (NFL345)
- Giants HC Brian Daboll: “It was good to get a win at home…It was good to get a win at home.” (Art Stapleton)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!