NFC Notes: Micah Parsons, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said that LB Micah Parsons is a versatile defensive player who can make an impact at both linebacker and defensive end.

“Whether he gets 10-plus sacks a year at linebacker or defensive end, I don’t think it’s a big difference,” Jones said, via PFT. “Micah is kind of a hybrid player. That’s what makes him great: He’s versatile.”

Jones added that he doesn’t believe the team will have an issue coming to an agreement on a contract extension with Parsons.

“No, Micah is a great player. He’s a great defensive football player,” Jones said.

Jones also said the team doesn’t have an issue with Parsons working away from the team facility this offseason.

“Yeah, we’re comfortable with that. That’s not unlike a lot of guys,” Jones said. “Some guys get more attention for it than others. Obviously, historically, the majority of our team likes to work here. They live here, and they like to work here. But understand completely if Micah’s looking to get a little extra help. We’ve had players do that throughout the time we’ve been here.”

Eagles

Eagles LB Nakobe Dean is hoping for a bigger role in the defense after being a third-round pick last year.

“I’ve been working to be able to do everything I need for this team, to have us be the greatest defense that we can be,” Dean said, via Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer. ”This summer, I’m striving to be the best I can possibly be with my training, the best version of myself. My goal has always been to help us win games — win big games, win championships, and win Super Bowls. That will always be my main goal.”

Dean also commented on having several teammates from Georgia with him on the roster.

“It feels great having my guys back in Philly with me,” Dean said. “Everybody, we’re all putting the work in. Being able to reunite with brothers that I love. Nolan was actually my roommate when I first got to college. I feel like with me and JD [Jordan Davis] already being here, we’ll be able to help all of them get off on the right foot.”

Giants

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan notes the next Giants player up for an extension is LT Andrew Thomas , who has two years remaining on his rookie deal including the fifth-year option in 2024.

, who has two years remaining on his rookie deal including the fifth-year option in 2024. However, Duggan points out the Giants would need to come out of the gates with a strong offer to get Thomas to sign, as he’s set to capitalize on a growing left tackle market if he remains patient. Duggan doesn’t see Thomas biting on anything less than $25 million per year.

Duggan also would be surprised if the Giants looked to extend either DT Leonard Williams or CB Adoree’ Jackson even if the moves could create some necessary short-term cap space.

or CB even if the moves could create some necessary short-term cap space. Duggan expects the Giants will need to restructure either Williams or Jackson’s contract to have enough cap space to operate during the season. They could also create space with an extension for RB Saquon Barkley if that happens, or by restructuring QB Daniel Jones ‘ freshly-signed deal.

if that happens, or by restructuring QB ‘ freshly-signed deal. Giants CB Darnay Holmes is due to make $2.7 million under the proven performance escalator, which could make him a cut candidate if he doesn’t excel and win the starting slot corner job, per Duggan.