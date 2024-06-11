NFC Notes: Micah Parsons, Darren Waller, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys DE Micah Parsons has been absent from the team’s voluntary workouts this offseason as he looks to get his body right for the season. Parsons admitted his relationship with new DC Mike Zimmer isn’t where it needs to be yet but he’s excited to get on the same page.

“Honestly, me and Zim have probably said a total of 20 words together,” Parsons said, via Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “He’s a very quiet person. All I keep hearing from the coaches, ‘Zim likes it [like] this.’ Well, I like it this way. So I can’t wait to sit down with him because that would be pretty cool. Obviously, old school mindset, old school mentality. You know I think he’s had a lot of great players but he ain’t ever had a Micah.”

“Obviously, some things I’ve got to get used to, too. You know it’s going to be a compromising relationship.”

Eagles

Eagles CB Darius Slay admits that he is unsure of the situation that took place in Miami regarding new DC Vic Fangio, but added that he is happy that Philadelphia has gained an experienced defensive coach.

“I don’t know what happened over there [in Miami], but my point of view over here, he’s a great dude and I’ve heard nothing but great things about [him],” Slay said, via Ed Kracz of SI.com. “I used to watch Aqib Talib and those guys, corners who played under his system and they’ve always talked highly on him.”

“He’s come in here with great energy,” Slay added. “He’s a guy who has been in a room with a lot of great vets. Not one time since I’ve been here as an Eagle somebody had something bad or negative to say about a DC because we know we have to go hard for him because we want to win.”

Giants

The Giants released a statement on the retirement of TE Darren Waller : “We have great respect for Darren as a person and player. We wish him nothing but the best.” (Mike Garafolo)

: “We have great respect for Darren as a person and player. We wish him nothing but the best.” (Mike Garafolo) Waller’s retirement will leave dead cap hits of $2.45 million in 2024 and $4.9 million in 2025, creating $11.625 million in cap space for the Giants this season. (Spotrac)

According to Ryan Dunleavy, Waller revealed he had an event where he thought he might be dying in his hotel room before their game against the Raiders last season.

Per Aaron Wilson, New York invited UDFA TE Geor’quarius Spivey to their minicamp to try out.