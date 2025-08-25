NFC Notes: Micah Parsons, Kevin Patullo, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons was lying down on the training table on the sideline, leading some to feel he wasn’t concerned with the outcome of the game. However, Parsons and others say he was only on the table for a short time.

“I actually appreciate this,” Parsons wrote. “The way media shapes perception and narratives is wild—and if he hadn’t said anything, everyone would’ve just run with it. I’d never disrespect the guys out there fighting for their lives.”

Eagles

Kevin Patullo is entering his first season as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator after being their passing game coordinator since 2021. Philadelphia HC Nick Sirianni said Patullo has been “hungry” for this opportunity.

“What I admire about Kevin is how hungry he is for this job,” Sirianni said. “He is so hungry for this job; when I get here in the morning, he’s here. When I leave at night, he’s still here. That’s what you want from your players and your staff.”

Sirianni mentioned that Patullo has developed great relationships with several players, like Jalen Hurts.

“Kevin is a great relationship guy, and he’s got great relationships with these players. With Jalen, with our offensive line, all the offensive guys,” Sirianni said. “He’s just got a great football mind, and is always wanting to grow. He’s doing a really good job right now, I admire how much he learns.”

Giants

Giants DC Shane Bowen was asked if he believes the team has improved its run defense throughout the offseason.

“I think it was improved. I do,” Bowen replied, via GiantsWire.com. “I mean, (the Jets) ran the ball 33 times. I think they were 4.3 (yards) per attempt. Obviously, like our goal is normally, let’s try to keep it around 4 (yards) per attempt. Obviously, depending on how many runs they get, the yardage goes up. Room for improvement.”

“Just consistency with our technique, fundamentals. When we are pressuring, some of the movement stuff can get a little loose at times, where you create some space that hopefully you don’t always want in the run game. But there’s flashes,” Bowen added. “I think just the consistency with our technique, fundamentals, attacking the line of scrimmage, being disruptive when we can, all those things we’ve got to continue to work on and build. And each week is kind of a different animal in terms of the run game. What we see week one against Washington is going to be totally different than what we saw on Saturday night. There’s going to be some different schemes that we’ve got to be good on. Again, to me, it always falls back on our ability to play with techniques and fundamentals regardless of scheme, control the line of scrimmage, play square, not create creases. The secondary support is a big part of that, knowing where to fit, the corner showing up, but all 11 guys being involved. And then hopefully we can limit them finding creases. The one thing I’ve been encouraged about.”