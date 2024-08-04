NFC Notes: Micah Parsons, Kliff Kingsbury, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders TE Zach Ertz said the change of scenery has done well for OC Kliff Kingsbury.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen Kliff so happy,” Ertz said, via Commanders Wire. “He seems like he’s refreshed every time he goes out on the practice field. He is eager. He is excited to work with the quarterbacks every single day. And so I truly believe that maybe that break from everything last year and him be able to get this job and work with Jayden (Daniels) and Marcus (Mariota) and Sam (Hartman) and Jeff (Driskel) every day has really almost, I would say, rejuvenated him. I think I’m in the same boat, you know, it has been extremely fun to be here.”

Cowboys

With former DC Dan Quinn heading to Washington as their HC, Dallas hired DC Mike Zimmer as his replacement. Cowboys DE Micah Parsons is excited about Zimmer’s plan to show off his versatility.

“I think it’s gonna be a very interesting year,” Parsons said, via Patrik Walker of the team’s website. “What I’m gonna be doing is a whole bunch of stuff — dropping in the flats, curls, it’s really everything. They’re expanding my versatility and using me in ways I should be used, and moving me around to make [offenses] ID me from other places; and [sending] me when they should send me.”

“He’s gonna utilize every asset of my ability and that’s something I appreciate. That’s the plan, so I focused on trying to be in better shape and trying to be better now knowing what the standard is and what he’s gonna have me doing. I really like it a lot and it’s gonna be a really good year for me. They’re moving me around and bringing pressure from other places.”

Giants

According to Aaron Wilson, the Giants gave G Greg Van Roten a $300k signing bonus and $920k in total guarantees on his one-year contract.

Wilson adds Van Roten's base salary will be $1.25 million and he can earn another $450k in roster bonuses and $1 million in incentives.