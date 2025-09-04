NFC Notes: Micah Parsons Trade Details, Ben Johnson, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

It’s not clear how many wins the Bears are going to muster in 2025 after an offseason of big changes, but it is clear that things will be different to some degree under new HC Ben Johnson. The first-year coach has quickly established a reputation for being fiery, demanding and detail-oriented.

“Yes it feels different,” WR D.J. Moore said in an interview with Kay Adams. “Within the building it’s going to start trickling out to the fans when we start putting some wins. Starting with Ben Johnson, he came in and set the tone, he can be scary at times, but he’s really a loving down-to-Earth person that’s going to get us going right.”

“I think it’s funny that he (Moore) is saying he’s scary, but I would agree to a certain extent,” Bears WR Rome Odunze added. “He definitely has his intensity. He came in with a mindset and hasn’t shifted from it since, we’ve kind of all fed off that and he’s got us going in the right direction.” Bears CB Jaylon Johnson talked about his groin injury: “I knew I was going to be out some time because of the amount of pain that I had and just the feeling that I had.” (Dan Wiederer)

talked about his groin injury: “I knew I was going to be out some time because of the amount of pain that I had and just the feeling that I had.” (Dan Wiederer) Johnson spoke on his chances of playing in the season opener: “Really just depends on where my body’s at. Because again, I’ve been out for six weeks. Hopefully my body responds fairly quickly.”

Packers

In a big behind-the-scenes article from ESPN about how the Cowboys ended up trading DE Micah Parsons to the Packers, it’s mentioned that the Packers pursued DE Dante Fowler in free agency but were runners up to the Cowboys.

to the Packers, it’s mentioned that the Packers pursued DE in free agency but were runners up to the Cowboys. It’s also mentioned that Packers GM Brian Gutekunst had a comparable offer on the table for Raiders DE Khalil Mack in his first year on the job, but ended up missing out on Mack who went to Chicago — an experience that formed how he approached pursuing a trade for Parsons.

had a comparable offer on the table for Raiders DE in his first year on the job, but ended up missing out on Mack who went to Chicago — an experience that formed how he approached pursuing a trade for Parsons. Sources with the Packers told ESPN that Gutekunst thought the trade was a long shot for a long time, believing that when push came to shove, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wouldn’t sign off on a Parsons deal.

wouldn’t sign off on a Parsons deal. The Packers got permission to negotiate with Parsons’ agent on Tuesday before the trade on Thursday. Those talks came together smoothly, with ESPN noting agent David Mulugheta represented other prominent Packers like QB Jordan Love and S Xavier McKinney .

and S . A Cowboys source told ESPN that desire to improve the run defense made DT Kenny Clark a must-have in the trade, and that Dallas sees him as a multi-year solution: “From our perspective, it had to include Kenny Clark. The only way it worked for us, we need something that helps us now and helps us in the future.”

a must-have in the trade, and that Dallas sees him as a multi-year solution: “From our perspective, it had to include Kenny Clark. The only way it worked for us, we need something that helps us now and helps us in the future.” As far as vetting Parsons’ fit in the locker room with some mixed reports coming out from the Cowboys now, ESPN notes Gutekunst and former Packers and Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy still maintain a relationship and McCarthy was a big fan of Parsons.

still maintain a relationship and McCarthy was a big fan of Parsons. When appearing on the Dan Patrick Show, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated said six teams were involved in negotiating a trade for Parsons: “The Cowboys took what they felt like was the best offer.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said S Harrison Smith did not practice on Wednesday due to a “personal health issue,” per Kevin Seifert.

said S did not practice on Wednesday due to a “personal health issue,” per Kevin Seifert. O’Connell said LT Christian Darrisaw has “checked all the boxes” with his recovery from a torn ACL and MCL, but isn’t committing to him playing in Week 1 just yet: “[We’ll] give him every opportunity to practice and see how he feels.” (Seifert)

has “checked all the boxes” with his recovery from a torn ACL and MCL, but isn’t committing to him playing in Week 1 just yet: “[We’ll] give him every opportunity to practice and see how he feels.” (Seifert) O’Connell said WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) has done well preparing for the regular season and making sure he’s in shape: “It wasn’t just in recovery mode and getting back to a certain baseline. He elevated that baseline by getting stronger, by really focusing in on some of the things that would allow him to have a fast transition back. I don’t want to speak for him, but the conversations that him and I had have been very positive about how he feels.” (Ben Goessling)