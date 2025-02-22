NFC Notes: Michael Bidwill, De’Vondre Campbell, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers LB De’Vondre Campbell said on social media he doesn’t need to address the situation in which he refused to play and walked off the sideline in the middle of a game in Week 15.

The team suspended him for the rest of the season and he implied he doesn’t need to continue playing in the NFL after earning around $40 million in his career.

“I ain’t addressing shit. I’m rich and never have to work another day of my life and I told Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch that when they FaceTimed me and begged me to come out there an hour after Green Bay cut me,” Campbell wrote.

Cardinals

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill strongly denied the civil allegations brought against him.

“This is not an uncommon experience, particularly in high-profile industries like sports, entertainment and business,” Bidwill said, via PFT. “She alleges constructive discharge, wrongful discharge, discrimination based on age, gender, and religion, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Allegations can be made, and they get a lot of attention,” Bidwill told Moore. “But they’re just that: They’re allegations. We strongly deny them. We will strongly defend ourselves against them. And we believe that when the process is complete, the facts will reveal that reality. And the reality is completely different than what’s alleged.”

Rams

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes that several general managers around the league are “intrigued” by the potential availability of Rams QB Matthew Stafford and notes that the Giants may be one of the interested teams.

“You know, the Stafford stuff, I mean, I don’t know if there’s legs to it, but I know that it has a lot of people in personnel departments and general managers intrigued and seeing what’s going to transpire there with him and the Rams,” Jeremiah said, via RamsWire.com. “The fact that they didn’t just come out and say he’s not going anywhere has led people to believe that’s a possibility.”