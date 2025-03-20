NFC Notes: Michael Gallup, Dante Fowler, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Veteran WR Michael Gallup returned to the NFL with the Commanders this offseason after a brief stint with the Raiders after departing from the Cowboys in 2023. He explained transitioning from Dallas was “difficult to process” after spending the first six years of his career there, via Nicki Jhabvala.

Cowboys

Cowboys’ recently signed DE Dante Fowler is returning to Dallas after last appearing in 2022-2023. He’s looking forward to joining their “fast, physical” defense and will adapt to whatever adjustments they make: “I know this is going to be a fast, physical defense. I’m looking forward to it. I’m a hybrid so I can adjust to anything. … Whatever the scheme is, I’m going to adapt to it, I’m going to adjust to it and I’ll be ready to go.” (John Machota)

Eagles

The Eagles re-signed LB Zack Baun to a three-year, $51 million extension this offseason. Baun said he never wanted to leave Philadelphia and is proud of the success they have created.

“I really actually didn’t want to leave,” Baun said, via Jeff Neiburg of The Inquirer. “What we built here, the culture here, and honestly now that I’m thinking about it, I was just a piece of the puzzle that was put into a great culture already established.”

Baun highly praised GM Howie Roseman and his evolution as a personnel executive.

“It’s cool to see the evolution of the mindset Howie [Roseman] has and stuff and the way he values positions and where he likes to put his money I guess you could say,” Baun said.

Baun added his family loves living in Philadelphia.

“We absolutely love it here,” Baun said. “It’s nice to be here in one place. My wife does a fantastic job of coordinating things for me and my family. I’m just so thankful for where football has taken my life.”