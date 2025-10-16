NFC Notes: Michael Penix, Drake London, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

The Falcons notched a signature win at home last weekend after beating the Bills.

“That’s the football we want to play,” Falcons QB Michael Penix said, via the team’s website. “That’s how we’ve got to come out all the time, even after half…for us to go out there and win that football game with the second half that I feel like we had that was a big lull, I feel like it’s going to be a scary sight whenever we figure it out and all play together and play a full game and not just one good half.”

Falcons WR Drake London had a strong performance on Monday night as well, racking up 10 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown.

“He sets the tone,” Falcons HC Raheem Morris said. “He is everything that you want in a wide out and everything you want in a player. I love him.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales said the plan is for WR Jalen Coker to play this week. (Darin Gantt)

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard said he feels great, "110 percent." He expects to play vs the Jets. (Joe Person)

Saints

Saints LB Nephi Sewell was fined $12,172 for roughing the kicker.