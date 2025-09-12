NFC Notes: Michael Penix Jr, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin is expected to practice for the first time on Thursday since his surgery but will be limited. (Ian Rapoport)

is expected to practice for the first time on Thursday since his surgery but will be limited. (Ian Rapoport) Per Rick Stroud, Tampa Bay LT Tristan Wirfs also returned to practice on Thursday after knee surgery in July.

Falcons

Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. is a film junkie that is quick to try to correct mistakes the previous week.

“It’s not always going to be perfect,” Penix said via the team’s website. “There’s definitely a lot of things we wanted to clean up whenever we saw the film.”

Penix is hard on himself that chases seemingly impossible goals in order to achieve greatness.

“I know I’m not, but I want to be,” Penix said. “I’m going to do everything I can to get as close as I can to that. But I do feel like I do put some pressure on myself. I feel like my fiancé helps me a lot getting through that. She always is on me about just being so hard on myself, stuff like that. But I feel it. I feel it every day. That’s what comes with this position. That’s what comes with a small-town kid making it to this level. I’ve been through a lot to get to this, to this spot. So, sometimes I do expect a lot of myself. It’s probably not as healthy. But I know whenever I step inside the line, my mind is clear and I’m ready to go play football.”

Panthers

Panthers G Austin Corbett said the team getting beat by three scores entering their second year under HC Dave Canales.

“Especially in my time, I’m sitting here on this day (in years past) on Wednesday after Game 1 talking to you guys saying, ‘You know what? We’re just gonna figure it out and it’s gonna be OK,’” Corbett said, via NY Times. “Whereas now (it’s) Year 2 in the system and we’re all pissed off about it. It’s not to the level and up to the standard of who we want to be.”

Canales downplayed the team’s offensive issues when asked.

“I thought the operation was pretty smooth,” Canales said. “There was a couple of times we were up against it. I think that’s pretty typical for Game 1.”

Corbett said even though that may be true, they didn’t execute well at all.

“It was absolutely off. It was slow. It was ugly. It was disappointing, whatever adjectives you want to throw in there behind it,” Corbett said.

Canales is turning the page and said being able to play Atlanta twice this year will give them an idea on how to game plan against them.

“It’s good that we have a late-season game against them to be able to look at and see the attack. How we were trying to attack them and how they were trying to attack us. The familiarity certainly helps,” Canales said. “With that being said, they still do a lot of different things.”