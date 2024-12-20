NFC Notes: Michael Penix Jr., Derek Carr, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons first-round QB Michael Penix Jr. admitted that he’ll be nervous as he makes his first start for the team on Sunday.

“I just got to be myself,” Penix said, via PFT. “I don’t feel like I got to be anybody else. I don’t have to try too hard to be the big leader, the vocal leader. Just be myself. Trust in my preparation and bring everybody along with me.”

Falcons QB Kirk Cousins, who was benched due to poor play, said that he has Penix’s back and will support him in any way he can.

“I just let him know I’d be in his corner and supporting him and trying to help him any way I can,” Cousins said. “The quarterback room when I’m playing, it’s a working force to help us all, and it’s the same now. That doesn’t change.”

Panthers

Panthers LB Jon Rhattigan has built a reputation as a standout player on special teams. Carolina CB Michael Jackson praised Rhattigan’s work ethic and ability to make an impact on special teams.

“He’s a good guy. Works hard,” said Jackson, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “The fact that now he finally gets his shot to show what he can do on defense kind of changes how people view you. Everybody just sees him as a special teams guy. I know he’s looking at it (like), ‘This is an opportunity to go show the whole league that I can actually go play defense. I’m not just a core special teamer.’”

Rhattigan has only appeared in 20 defensive snaps throughout his career with 11 of them coming at the end of the Seahawks’ 37-3 loss to the Ravens last season. The linebacker reflected on the game, where he recorded five tackles.

“I would say the highlight was just being out there, getting comfortable and things calming down. It’s just football at the end of the day,” Rhattigan said. “Ultimately, it’s getting in the right head space and the right mentality. It’s getting to the football. I made a decent bit of tackles.”

Jackson added that Rhattigan is always in the correct alignment.

“He’s gonna come in, he ain’t gonna say too much. He’s gonna work hard, always be on time, be in the right spot,” Jackson said. “So I’ve got faith that he’s gonna come in and do his job.”

Saints

Saints GM Mickey Loomis said QB Derek Carr still has to get to a point where his hand can function: “We’re just gonna have to go along and when he gets to the point where he can function well enough to play in the game, I know … he wants to play and when he can, he will.” (Jeff Nowak)

New Orleans RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire said the opportunity to join New Orleans and be back at home was too good of an opportunity to pass up. (Jeff Nowak)

said the opportunity to join New Orleans and be back at home was too good of an opportunity to pass up. (Jeff Nowak) According to Nick Underhill, Saints WR Chris Olave (concussion) was cleared by a specialist this week and practiced on Thursday.

(concussion) was cleared by a specialist this week and practiced on Thursday. Underhill notes they will see how Olave feels and “go from there.”

It was reported Saints RB Alvin Kamara ‘s groin injury could be season-ending. Underhill notes Kamar is unlikely to play in Week 16.

‘s groin injury could be season-ending. Underhill notes Kamar is unlikely to play in Week 16. Underhill reports Kamara “intends” to get back before the end of the season.

Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi refuted reports of Derek Carr ‘s injury being a season-ending issue and said Carr would be placed on injured reserve if it was true, via Katherine Terrell.

refuted reports of ‘s injury being a season-ending issue and said Carr would be placed on injured reserve if it was true, via Katherine Terrell. Rizzi said Olave is “probably doubtful” for Week 16 and it would be considered a “little bit aggressive” for him to play, per Matthew Paras.