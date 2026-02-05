NFC Notes: Michael Penix Jr, Matt Ryan, Ian Cunningham, Falcons, Saints

Falcons

Falcons’ president of football Matt Ryan was asked whether Michael Penix will be their starting quarterback in 2026 during new GM Ian Cunningham‘s introductory press conference. Ryan responded that they will dive deeper into the quarterback position with HC Kevin Stefanski as the offseason progresses.

“Neither of us are the head coach of the football team, so we can’t answer your question on that,” Ryan said, via Marc Raimondi of ESPN. “I think as we start to get into this process and dive deeper into the roster — how it currently stands, where it’s going in the future — I think those are conversations that’ll be a part of it. Quarterback’s obviously very important, and we’re excited about Mike and what he’s doing with his rehab. I’ve been up at the facility the last three weeks, and Michael’s been in there attacking that and he’s in a good space right now, so we’re excited about where he is at. But certainly, a lot of discussions for us about the entire roster.”

Stefanski was complimentary of Penix during his introductory press conference the previous week, saying he’s a quarterback who can read progressions and throw to all areas of the field.

“I think you see a player on tape that can get through progressions, can layer the ball, can push the ball to all areas of the field,” Stefanski said. “Obviously, was very productive in college, has had some really, really, really good moments here in the pros. So, I just see a young player that will continue to develop and continue to get better.”

Falcons president Matt Ryan said they were drawn to new GM Ian Cunningham because of the “breadth of his career” and the people he has worked with: “It’s his experience in all levels of scouting.” (Tori McElhaney)

He also talked about their roster-building style: “You never want to mortgage the future for the now.” (McElhaney)

Cunningham spoke on the state of the roster: “This roster isn’t bare. We have talent on this roster, but it is my job to enhance it.” (Kendall)

Saints

Jordan Schultz reports Saints TEs coach Chase Haslett will remain in New Orleans after interviewing for a pass game coordinator role in Pittsburgh on HC Mike McCarthy’s staff.