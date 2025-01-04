NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles ruled out S Antoine Winfield and CB Jamel Dean while TE Cade Otton will be a game-time decision. (Rick Stroud)
- Greg Auman notes Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield achieved several $500,000 contract incentives for being in the top 10 of several NFL categories or top five within the NFC, including passer rating, touchdown passes, passing yards, completion percentage, and yards per attempt. This totals $2.5 million in bonuses for Mayfield.
- Auman also points out WR Mike Evans can reach a $3 million incentive by recording five receptions for 85 yards to achieve 70 catches and 1,000 yards.
- Auman writes Evans will also receive another $666,000 by finishing in the NFL’s top 10 NFL for touchdowns. He is currently in fourth place.
- Buccaneers DT Vita Vea increased his 2025 base salary by $500,000 to $16.5 million for being elected to the Pro Bowl, per Joel Corry.
Panthers
- Panthers DE D.J. Johnson was involved in a car accident and is being evaluated but nothing is life-threatening. Carolina HC Dave Canales isn’t sure when it happened. (Mike Kaye)
- Canales will wait to see how RB Miles Sanders practices before deciding to activate. (Darin Gantt)
- Per Joe Person, either CB Caleb Farley or Akayleb Evans will start in place of Jaycee Horn.
- Canales expects OLB Jadeveon Clowney to play in Week 18. (David Newton)
Saints
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler thinks Lions DC Aaron Glenn makes a ton of sense for the Saints’ head coaching vacancy due to his previous connections to the organization.
- Saints QB Spencer Rattler on his goals for Week 18: “Just put together a whole game.” (Nick Underhill)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!