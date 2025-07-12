NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Michael Penix, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers promoted Josh Grizzard from pass game coordinator to offensive coordinator this offseason. Mike Evans said Grizzard has been making his presence felt in their offseason program.

“Josh – Coach ‘Grizz’ is… Last year, we talked a lot, but he didn’t talk as much in groups, and he does a really great job of talking in front of everybody. We didn’t get to see that last year, but he’s a really great coach, and I look forward to having a great season for him,” Evans said, via BucsWire.

Falcons

Falcons QB Michael Penix, Jr. explained his leadership techniques and said that he’s not an outspoken individual.

“I’m not always that big vocal guy,” Penix said, via the team’s website. “I’m going to understand my players. I want to get to know my teammates because then, once you get to know them, now you know how to lead those guys. I’m trying to get an understanding of my players and building relationships.”

During an interview with former Falcons QB Michael Vick, Penix said that his being a left-handed quarterback doesn’t limit his ability to operate.

“Man, I get what you’re saying,” He responded. “The holding back, he be trying. I’m like, ‘Coach, call it.’ He’s like, ‘Oh, we’ve got to roll you out to the left.’ And I’m like, ‘Man, roll me out to the right.’ Do this, do that, it don’t matter, man, I can do it. I feel like I throw better rolling to the right.” Panthers The Panthers doubled down on edge rushers early in the draft with second-rounder Nic Scourton and third-rounder Princely Umanmielen. Following some offseason practices, Umanmielen outlined his profile and highlighted his finesse over power. “I would describe my game as—it’s a crazy word, (but) sexy, you know what I’m saying,” Umanmielen said, via Kassidy Hill of the team’s website. “Like when you watch me on film, you’re not going to see me mauling guys; I can do that, but it’s usually more finesse, like footwork, getting guys’ hands off of me, things like that.” Umanmielen admitted the game has been much faster than college, so he’s trying to react first until he adjusts to the speed. “Like as soon as the ball snaps, everything is developing, now. In college, I was able to play a little slower and read a little slower, but, like in these practices thus far; I feel like you have to just, you have to kind of go without—you have to know the defense enough to go without thinking because of how fast the game’s going.”