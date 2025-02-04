NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Panthers Upcoming Free Agents, Falcons

Buccaneers
Buccaneers WR Mike Evans told reporters at the Pro Bowl that he could be retired in three years and would plan to play flag football in the Olympics.
“This is good practice for me,” Evans said, via Tampa Free Press’ Rock Riley. “The Olympics, most likely I’ll be retired by 2028, how many years is that? Three years, I don’t know. But if I am retired, I would definitely like to play in the Olympics.”
“We’re just trying to get it to that best in the league level,” Evans commented on the team’s new OC Josh Grizzard. “We were really good last year, one of the tops in the league, but we’re trying to be the best offense in the league. I think Josh can help.”
Falcons
Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich said the defense’s goal next season is to get after the quarterback and put pressure on him.
“You’ve got to affect the quarterback in two ways,” Ulbrich said, via the team’s website. “Either we affect him physically, get him off the spot, sack him, hit him. Or we affect him from the standpoint of a coverage perspective and try to confuse him.”
Ulbrich added that it’s not always the personnel but the scheme that allows players to get opportunities to create havoc.
“It’s not just the men all the time,” Ulbrich said. “Sometimes it’s the scheme. Sometimes it’s the context of the game. There’s a lot of things that go into that.”
Panthers
ESPN’s David Newton dove into the 21 pending free agents for the Panthers and described their chances of returning for 2025.
- Panthers LB Shaq Thompson headlines the names set to hit free agency but the veteran has expressed his interest in retiring in Carolina: “It would be a blessing to finish my career off here. But it’s up to them, how they view me or see me, if I’m a part of the future or not.”
- Newton believes it’s likely that QB Andy Dalton will return because of his capability on the field and relationship with QB Bryce Young.
- Regarding C Austin Corbett and OL Brady Christensen, Newton believes it’s unlikely those two return because of their desire to be undoubted starters with more money elsewhere.
- The following are the rest of the players Newton labeled as likely to return to the Panthers in 2025: TE Tommy Tremble, WR David Moore, CB Michael Jackson, S Sam Franklin Jr., and LS J.J. Jansen.
- Newton thinks TE Feleipe Franks, CB Caleb Farley, S Jordan Fuller, S Nick Scott, and P Johnny Hekker could be back based on circumstances, mainly price.
- Notable players Newton believes are unlikely to return include TE Ian Thomas, S Xavier Woods, and K Eddy Pineiro.
