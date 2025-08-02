NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Tetairoa McMillan, Spencer Rattler, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Bucs WR Mike Evans is excited about his 12th season in the NFL and has no plans of slowing down, even as he’s entering a mentorship role.

“I’m getting up there in experience,” Evans said, via PFT. “I’ve been [one of] the oldest or the most experienced Bucs for the past couple of seasons now since Tom left. I feel pretty great, though. I feel pretty great. As I’m getting older, I’m just focusing on what’s in front of me, and that’s this season.”

Evans wants another 1,000 yard season for the fans as much as he does for himself.

“That is what makes it even sweeter, that people want it as bad as I do. I appreciate them for that,” Evans said.

Falcons

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson enters the 2025 season after finishing No. 3 overall in rushing yards last season with 1,456 yards. Michael Penix said they are determined to make Robinson a “big factor” in their passing game as well.

“I’ve said it before — however we can, we’ve got to get him the ball,” Penix said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s going to be a big factor in the pass game, run game, obviously. But he’s going to be a huge factor. He can do great things with a ball in his hand, and we’ve just got to make sure we put it in his hands. So, we’ll be doing a lot of that.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales said he’s encouraged by the overall progress rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan has made so far.

“Just showing a lot of confidence and belief,” Canales said, via Panthers Wire. “He’s had some pretty bad plays throughout camp and he’s had some excellent plays. When you have a guy, he’s teaching me stuff about him that I don’t know, just looking at his character. When guys bounce back quickly, it speaks to their confidence. They know they’re good, ‘I’ll do it again, I’ll be good again.’ And that’s really powerful self-talk.”

Saints

Saints QB Spencer Rattler feels that he has been the best quarterback so far in training camp and plans to continue showing that he should be the team’s starter when Week 1 rolls around.

“I know what I bring to the table,” Rattler said, via Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. “I was confident in what I can do in this competition. I feel like that brings the best out of me. And I feel like throughout this camp, I’ve been the best quarterback on the field. So I want to keep that going and keep showing the team, keep showing the guys, keep showing the coaches that I want to be that guy.”