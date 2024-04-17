NFC Notes: Mike Kafka, Haason Reddick, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones was questioned during a radio interview about the team’s free agency period being somewhat lackluster, with the salary cap being the main concern after the Eagles have recently managed to pay their star quarterback and both wide receivers.

“We spend max, max money year in and year out,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “All 32 can only spend the same amount of money over a five-year stretch. When we’re all said and done, we max out our salary cap every year. We will have done that. What comes with having a good roster, which we do, we’re also looking towards signing our own guys. It doesn’t mean it happens overnight. But when you’re wanting to sign players like Dak and Micah and CeeDee, then certainly you have to hold money back if you want to have a realistic chance of signing those guys.”

According to Michael Gehlken, Cowboys DE/LB Micah Parsons‘ decision to miss Monday’s voluntary workouts is unrelated to his contract but because he’s currently in a training regimen he considers to be “optimal.”

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman said it was difficult to trade EDGE Haason Reddick to the Jets, but felt receiving a conditional 2026 third-round pick was a “win-win” for both organizations.

“Haason had a great two years in Philadelphia,” Roseman said, via Chris Franklin of NJ Advance Media. “Obviously, he is a Camden kid who played at Temple, and we could not have been more excited to sign him. It’s bittersweet to lose a player and a person like that… Through the conversations with the Jets, we felt it was a win-win position, but it’s always hard to get rid of players and people like Haason.”

Giants

Giants OC Mike Kafka was receiving interest from the Seahawks in the same role after losing playcalling duties last season. Kafka reiterated that he wants to provide whatever can help the team reach its goals.

“Yeah, every year is different,” Kafka said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “You got to go through the evaluation process, and this year is no different. It’s day one of phase one, so there is a long time to go. But I’m excited and I’m excited in my role and doing whatever we can do to get better each day.”