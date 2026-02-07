NFC Notes: Mike Macdonald, Sean McVay, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

There have been conspiracy theories that the 49ers’ injury problems are related to the electrical substation next door to the team’s training facility. San Francisco’s owner, Jed York, thinks the theory is debunked, given they have been practicing at the same facility since 1988, when they had Hall of Famers like Jerry Rice, Joe Montana, Steve Young, among others.

“That’s been there since 1987,” York said, via the Noah Furtado of the San Francisco Chronicle. “Jerry Rice was there. It didn’t seem to affect Jerry Rice. It seems like Jerry Rice can still play today. I don’t believe that that’s something that is a real issue. . . . I think we can debunk it.”

Cardinals TE Trey McBride commented that he could see the theory deterring free agents from signing with the 49ers.

“I think that’s something that would deter people from coming here, or vice versa. If it’s not an issue, it would bring people in,” McBride said. “But I think it’s something that needs to be looked at… Obviously, it’s gotten a lot more traction recently, so hopefully they will study it and get it figured out soon. Honestly, I just know that being that close to it cannot be beneficial for your body. So if anything, it’s a negative thing that they have there.”

Rams

Rams WR Tutu Atwell recorded just six receptions for 192 yards and a touchdown after signing a fully guaranteed one-year, $10 million deal last offseason. Los Angeles HC Sean McVay explained they decided to re-sign him last offseason because they planned on playing a lot of “11 personnel groupings,” but injuries wound up holding Atwell back.

“Well, I think the first thing is, the vision that we had for what our offense was going to be going into the season, and then what it became organically was very different – just based on the number of receivers that we played with in a lot of situations,” McVay said, via RamsWire. “Part of the thought process when we made that signing last year was that we were going to still be in a lot of the 11 personnel grouping. You have him and Puka (Nacua) and Davante (Adams) and then, you know, the complementary pieces. And then unfortunately, he had some injuries. There were some different things that went on where, hey, the games continue to go when he missed the period of time. And then when we kind of organically figured out this next iteration, where we leaned into a lot of the 13 personnel, that naturally just takes receivers off the grass.”

McVay said he still has a close relationship with Atwell.

“I love the human being,” McVay said. “I think the more I do this, it’s so much more about the relationships that are built – and I know that’s not what you’re asking me, but that’s where that means a lot. He’s let me into his life. I love him.”

Although McVay wishes things had gone differently in 2025 for Atwell, he points out that their gameplan adjusted “organically” this season.

“I wish I really could have done better, but I always still have a responsibility for what I think is best for our football team,” McVay said. “And if you were to ask me right now what our offense or defense or in the kicking game is going to look like, we have visions and in a lot of instances, they go according to plan. And then sometimes they organically adjust and adapt as the season unfolds. And that’s really what last year entailed. And I’m not trying to make any excuses. That’s just the truth.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald calls Seattle’s defensive plays, helping create the league’s top defense. Seahawks S Ty Okada called Macdonald the “catalyst” of their success.

“He calls the play, and it’s almost just like, ‘Sweet, let’s go to work,’” Okada said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “That presence that he brings is a catalyst to our defense.”

Seattle LB Ernest Jones IV was traded to the team in 2024. Jones said he arrived from the Titans “just looking for some direction,” and then came Macdonald to turn things around.

“I came into this thing with the Seahawks when they traded (for) me, honestly just looking for some direction,” Jones said. “Mike was there for me. Mike put me in a position to make plays. He believed in me.”

Seahawks CB Shaquill Griffin said Jones, who wears the green dot for their defense, quickly connected with Macdonald, and they now have a “flawless” operation.

“At the beginning of the year, it was either sometimes a call came in a little slow, or we didn’t have the right checks,” Griffin said. “Man, all that stuff is flawless now. That’s the connection our mike linebacker and Mike have. Everything just runs seamlessly, smooth. The main thing is just going out there fast, being ready, getting our feet set. That starts with Mike. And EJ, man, he’s been doing a phenomenal job getting everybody the call, getting everybody lined up and being a playmaker in the biggest moments.”