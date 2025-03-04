NFC Notes: Mike Macdonald, Trent Williams, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers LT Trent Williams is expecting to play his 15th season and is currently training in order to get ready to return to San Francisco next season, according to Dan Graziano. He is expected to be ready to go for training camp.

could cash in as a starter during free agency. Tony Pauline reports that the 49ers are looking for edge rushers in the draft and are very high on UCLA’s Oluwafemi Oladejo , whom they could target in the second round.

, whom they could target in the second round. Pauline also reports that the team will look at cornerbacks, offensive linemen, and wide receivers in free agency.

Rams

While the deal for QB Matthew Stafford to return to Los Angeles hasn’t been finalized yet, SI’s Albert Breer reports that the team won’t be adding new years to the deal and Stafford will receive a significant pay raise in 2025 to remain with the Rams.

Per Rich Eisen, the Giants seemingly had a trade offer and a contract offer that was agreeable to the Rams and Stafford, yet he ultimately decided that he didn’t want to leave Los Angeles.

Eisen adds the Raiders were also all in on Stafford, as were the Giants, yet Stafford felt that continuing with the Rams was best for his career and family. He likely would have chosen the Raiders over the Giants as well.

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald plans to lean on OC Klint Kubiak‘s experience as the team installs a new offense.

“With this particular scheme there’s a lot of nuances that take the test of time to iron out all the details,” Macdonald said, via Michael Shawn-Dugar of the NY Times. “So, it’s not like we have to go back through steps one through whatever to get up and running. That was really important. These guys are some of the best in the business, too, so to be able to add great coaches to your staff, great experiences, different types of skill sets and thoughts and backgrounds I thought was important as well.”

Macdonald hopes to rely on his coaching staff to identify in-house solutions and the draft in order to bolster its offensive line, rather than taking more big shots in free agency.

“These guys have a great track record of evaluating guys and developing them,” Macdonald said. “We have some people in-house, too, that we’re really (excited about). The guys we have on our roster are good at this scheme. I’m excited to develop these guys and see where they go.”

Seahawks GM John Schneider said the team hopes to come to an agreement on a contract extension with QB Geno Smith.

“We hope to get an extension with Geno,” Schneider said Thursday on his KIRO-AM radio show. “Geno knows he’s our guy. We love him and we want to keep going forward.”