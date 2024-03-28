NFC Notes: Mike McCarthy, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy discussed the feelings heading into his final year under contract: “I don’t see it as more pressure. I think it’s just the reality of our industry. You can’t lose sight of the big picture. Make no bones about it. I’m extremely blessed to be here. I’m very much engaged where my feet are.” (David Moore)
- According to Michael Gehlken, DT Mazi Smith is expected to be ready for training camp after having a shoulder procedure done this offseason.
- Gehlken adds TE Luke Schoonmaker is “all systems go” for camp after his recent shoulder surgery.
- McCarthy noted they will continue to explore the RB market: “We’re not done with that room.” (Mike Garafolo)
- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones touched on the sexual assault allegations against QB Dak Prescott: “Hate it that the issue has to have any negative aspect to it at all for everybody concerned. But I can say we’re very aware of the details and are very comfortable.” (David Moore)
Eagles
- Eagles GM Howie Roseman touched on whether the team missed S C.J. Gardner-Johnson‘s mentality: “That would be accurate to say: We were looking to gain our swagger and mentality back. Obviously what happened at the end of the year didn’t feel good, wasn’t acceptable for any of us. You get players who can bring that and have that motivation and that mentality.” (Zach Berman)
- Roseman on new QB Kenny Pickett: “Kenny’s a talented guy who, like all QBs in this draft, we do work on him. Just because you never know when you’re going to have the opportunity. To get those guys and to continue build depth throughout the roster with talented guys at maybe the most important position in sports, we thought it made sense.” (Berman)
- Roseman also talked about new DE Bryce Huff: “Heavy-handed, understands leverage, has explosiveness in his body. I think his perception that he’s a liability against the run, obviously we’ll see that, but we know he has the tools in his body to make a difference and we’re excited about him.” (Berman)
- Regarding new LB Devin White, Roseman said: “This is a guy who’s a captain, obviously has been a tremendous player, he fits what we’re looking for — a guy who’s incredibly motivated, understands there are guys in this free agency who two years ago didn’t have good years and come back two years later and have huge contracts. In terms of Vic (Fangio) and what he does, he’s looking for speed, he’s looking for explosiveness, which Devin certainly has.” (Berman)
- Roseman then touched on how LB Zack Baun fits into DC Vic Fangio’s defense: “Vic (Fangio), when he went to Miami last year, had a player with a similar skill set that hadn’t really ascended yet. …You saw that guy in Vic’s defense, has the ability to play off the ball, has the ability to play on the edge, has these tools in his body, really ascend under Vic. We think Zack’s a versatile player who can rush from the edge, can play off the ball, tremendous special teams player. We were excited — he was a targeted guy for us.” (Berman)
- Kentucky LB Trevin Wallace will take an official 30 visit with the Eagles. (Andrew DiCecco)
Giants
- In a mock draft of the top-10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, six anonymous executives were split on how the Giants would proceed at No. 6 overall between Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Notre Dame OT Joe Alt, Washington WR Rome Odunze, LSU WR Malik Nabers, and Alabama OL JC Latham, per Mike Sando of The Athletic.
- One executive could see New York picking Odunze over Nabers given they brought in WR Jalin Hyatt last year: “Nabers is more speed, while Odunze is more possession, big, strong, physical,” this exec said. “They might go with Odunze just because they took the speed guy out of Tennessee (Jalin Hyatt) last year, and this would be a good complement.”
- Although one executive thinks the Giants would be wise to take Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy at No. 6, he believes they must address the offensive line: “If you are the Giants and J.J. McCarthy is there, I think you have to take him. That doesn’t mean they will do it. They desperately need offensive line. Let’s just give them Alt. I could see them saying, ‘If Jones doesn’t work this year, we will have another top 10 pick next year and worry about it then.’”
- Washington State S Jaden Hicks had a formal Combine interview with the Giants. (Tom Downey)
- Texas DT Byron Murphy II had a formal Combine interview with the Giants. (Tom Downey)
- The Giants had a formal Combine interview with Washington WR Rome Odunze. (Ian Rapoport)
- Oregon WR Troy Franklin had a formal Combine interview with the Giants. (Dave Heilman)
- Penn State OLB Adisa Isaac has a top-30 visit with the Giants. (Ryan Fowler)
- UTEP LB Tyrice Knight will take an official visit with the Giants. (Justin Melo)
- Washington State CB Chau Smith-Wade will take an official visit with the Giants. (Justin Melo)
- The Giants met with Holy Cross OL CJ Hanson before his pro day. (Justin M)
- Western Michigan DE Marshawn Kneeland met with the Giants at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- The Giants held a private workout with South Carolina CB Marcellas Dial. (Tony Pauline)
- Mike Klis of 9News reports Colorado State OLB Mohamed Kamara had a “lengthy one-on-one” meeting with Giants OLB coach Charlie Bullen following his Pro Day.
- According to Aaron Wilson, Houston Christian DE Jalyx Hunt met privately with the Giants.
- The Giants are hosting a top-30 visit for Northern Iowa DT Khristian Boyd, per Ryan Fowler.
- New York met with Michigan OL Karsen Barnhart after his pro day. (Justin Melo)
