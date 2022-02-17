NFC Notes: Mike McCarthy, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
Despite there being reports he could lose his job, Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy appeared on The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday to reaffirm that he isn’t worried about the team moving on from him.
“I never once felt that I was not going to be the head coach moving forward and, frankly, I’ve been at this long enough that’s all I’m focused on,” McCarthy said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I’m the leader of this football team, and I’m about winning, and that’s all I’ve ever focused on, and that’s all I ever will focus on. Are these narratives unusual? Absolutely. I’ve never dealt with anything like this. Do I wish I didn’t have to come on here and answer questions about it? Yeah, no doubt about it. I wish we were talking about something else, but it’s part of our landscape. We talked about it. We talked about Dan’s situation, definitely, and about Sean Payton‘s narrative also. The gist of the conversation is you, and I are in this back-to-back, it’s a partnership and just focus on what we need to do moving forward. He made some personal comments about how he feels about it, but that’s really for him and I. I’m very, very comfortable with our relationship and our dialogue. At the end of the day, we both want the same thing, and it’s to win a world championship. The narratives are unusual, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to trust the relationships and the communications and the connections you have in our leadership group.”
McCarthy also added that he is very pleased to have DC Dan Quinn back for another season when it seemed likely he would depart for a head coaching position with another franchise.
“Dan Quinn being here was very important to me and our organization,” McCarthy said. “Dan and I had visited long before he ever took a head coach interview, frankly long before the playoffs even started about how happy he is here. Obviously, when he took the interview and this narrative broke out, in a reflection of the relationship that Dan and I do have, he just said ‘Hey, man. I’m not comfortable with this narrative. If you really feel like I need to take one of these jobs, just be honest.’ And we kind of laughed about it and I just said ‘Dan, 10-12 years ago, I’d tell you to please get the hell out of here, I don’t want to deal with this.’ But the reality of it is I’m about winning, he’s about winning and the best thing for the Cowboys is for Dan Quinn to be here.”
Eagles
- Mike Kaye of NJ.com mentions Eagles GM Howie Roseman now has the chance to flip QB Gardner Minshew for a higher return than the sixth-round pick he traded for him due to the state of the quarterback market this offseason.
- 94WIP’s Eliot Shorr-Parks mentions some free-agent options for the Eagles at wide receiver, including Davante Adams, Chris Godwin, Mike Williams, Allen Robinson, DJ Chark, Michael Gallup, Christian Kirk and JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Giants
- Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com takes a look at the Giants’ impending free agents this offseason and notes that the team should bring back the following players but only at the right price: LS Casey Kreiter, LB Lorenzo Carter, FB Elijhaa Penny, and DT Austin Johnson.
- There are other players that Rosenblatt is unsure of, but should only be brought back on a minimum contract, including C Billy Price, CB Keion Crossen, WR Dante Pettis, FB Cullen Gillaspia and T Korey Cunningham.
- Rosenblatt is ready to see the team move on from players such as TE Evan Engram, S Jabrill Peppers, G Will Hernandez, T Nate Solder, QB Mike Glennon, DT Danny Shelton and LB Reggie Ragland.
