NFC Notes: Monroe Freeling, Dan Morgan, Kevin Stefanski, Falcons, Panthers

Falcons

Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski fielded questions about how the team would proceed with replacing LB Kaden Elliss and if they planned to do so with fourth-round rookie LB Kendal Daniels out of Oklahoma.

“I think in this day and age, we’re counting on rookies to play in this league oftentimes,” Stefanski said, via ESPN. “So, there’s no concern about putting a guy out there when they’re ready. I think so much of this game is earning a role. If a rookie earns a role, and Week 1 he’s ready to go, he’ll be out there. I don’t think you have the luxury of redshirting players, so to speak.”

Falcons

The Athletic’s Josh Kendall says it remains possible that Falcons OLB James Pearce Jr. doesn’t play at all in 2026, as he’s still subject to both league discipline and/or potentially landing on the exempt list despite taking a plea deal on the domestic violence charges against him.

doesn’t play at all in 2026, as he’s still subject to both league discipline and/or potentially landing on the exempt list despite taking a plea deal on the domestic violence charges against him. Kendall would be surprised if QB Michael Penix Jr. doesn’t get a shot to play at all this upcoming season, but acknowledges he’s definitely on the ropes in Atlanta with the new regime.

doesn’t get a shot to play at all this upcoming season, but acknowledges he’s definitely on the ropes in Atlanta with the new regime. Regarding a new deal for Falcons WR Drake London , Kendall estimates a four-year, $135 million deal would make sense, but notes the real sparring in talks will be over the guarantees. He adds an extension for S Jessie Bates , who’s entering a contract year, would also make a lot of sense.

, Kendall estimates a four-year, $135 million deal would make sense, but notes the real sparring in talks will be over the guarantees. He adds an extension for S , who’s entering a contract year, would also make a lot of sense. Kendall lists several players who are on thin ice going into training camp as far as making the final roster, including LB Troy Andersen, DE Bralen Trice, CB Clark Phillips, OT Jack Nelson, WR Casey Washington, and LB JD Bertrand. He notes Bertrand might begin camp as a starter but fell out of favor with DC Jeff Ulbrich as last season went along.

Panthers

Panthers GM Dan Morgan was happy the team landed Georgia OT Monroe Freeling in the first round and commented on the Lions’ decision to select Clemson RT Blake Miller.

“I thought they were going to take him (Freeling), but I also understand why they took the guy they took too (Miller),” Morgan said of the Lions, via the team website. “Because he’s a true right tackle and started a ton of games at right tackle, and they’re moving their guy to left tackle. So when they picked Miller, I wasn’t surprised. But yeah, I was glad they did it.”

“I felt calm about it because there were other guys that if he did get taken, I knew that we could turn the card in and feel really good about,” Morgan noted. “There was always a backup plan if that scenario happened, so from my seat, I was pretty calm about it.”