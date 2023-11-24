NFC Notes: Montez Sweat, Jordan Love, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus was asked about DE Montez Sweat playing just 67 percent of the team’s defensive snaps, which is actually down from the 69 percent he played for the Commanders.

“You just got to platoon them and get them in there fresh,” Eberflus said, via BearsWire.com. “And when those lead dogs are fresh, you put them back in. You just got to do that because those guys are throwing their fastball every time. Sweat’s one of our best players, he really is and that’s just how we do it. We platoon our guys and keep them fresh that way. That’s how we do it.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said the team isn’t panicking following their loss to the Packers on Thanksgiving.

“The easy thing is to get in panic mode, and I know what it looks like and it wasn’t good enough out there, but I’m not panicked,” Campbell said, via ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. “We’ve got the right guys here. We know how to play, we’ve got to clean some things up and we’ll have six to go when we get back. And the fight’s on. They think this is going to be some cruise control; we’re going to have to fight, scratch and fight and claw for everything,” he said. “We have to. That’s the type of team we are. That’s where we’re at.”

Lions QB Jared Goff said the team’s turnovers offensively have killed momentum.

“The turnovers in the first half have certainly been the problem the last two games and have put us behind,” Goff said. “Subsequently, part of the reason why we lost today. Yes, the efficiency and how well we’d like to play on offense can certainly go up and the last two games is not to our standard. Absolutely.”

Goff refused to blame the team’s offensive line for his struggles and said that he could do a better job of getting the ball out quicker.

“I’m behind what I believe is the best group in the league and those guys rushed well today. They did. They rushed well and did a great job,” Goff said. “I don’t point at our O-line for the reason of that at all. Probably could’ve got rid of the ball quicker on some of those as well.”

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love starred in the team’s win over the Lions on Thursday, completing 22-of-32 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns

“It’s given us a lot of confidence to be a little bit more aggressive with some of the calls,” Packers HC Matt LaFleur said of Love after the game, via Pro Football Talk. “When you’re trusting your offensive line, when you’re trusting your quarterback to facilitate and get the ball where it needs to go and throw on rhythm, that allows you to do that. We had a lot of I would say deeper developing plays and hit a lot of intermediate throws for some chunk plays that ended up being big for us.”