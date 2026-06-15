NFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Josh Sweat, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur downplayed the absence of DE Josh Sweat and said he isn’t worried about the situation.

“The situation is, again, he hasn’t practiced,” LaFleur said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “I’m not going to put a guy out on the field that hasn’t been out there to prep. That’s what Phase One and Phase Two [of the offseason program] are for, to get guys ready for Phase Three. Josh has always done this. Josh has always had his own program, and he’s not the first guy on any team I’ve been a part of that’s been a part of that. In San Francisco, L.A., we’ve always had guys that were kind of like that, and that’s OK. The one thing that you know about Josh is when he’s not in this building, he’s working and I think that shows when he gets out there on the field.”

Rams

Rams DC Chris Shula said the team will stick to their defensive game plan and add in DE Myles Garrett to let him do his own thing as a pass rusher, allowing him to make the largest impact on the game.

“Obviously, we’re still gonna have our principles… but we’re gonna let him do what he does best, and we all know exactly what he does best,” Shula said, via the team’s website. “You’re not gonna take Michael Jordan, LeBron, all those guys and pull them out of their comfort zone. We’re gonna work with him and put him in the best spots that we think for him and the defense to succeed.”

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold is familiar with Brian Fleury, given that he was the TE coach in San Francisco during Darnold’s stint with the 49ers. Darnold told reporters that it will be “more of the same” under Fleury, who is replacing the departing Klint Kubiak.

“Thankfully, it hasn’t been too much of a transition. . . . It’s a lot of the same stuff [with] Fleury obviously coming from San Francisco, but a couple different wrinkles here and there,” Darnold said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “So it’s been good that way to be able to get some of that same verbiage but just a couple different wrinkles.”