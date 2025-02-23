NFC Notes: Myles Garrett Trade, Aaron Jones, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

While it’s likely Detroit will add to its defensive end room, ESPN’s Dan Graziano doesn’t believe the Lions will look to trade for Browns DE Myles Garrett . He explains with the way GM Brad Holmes and HC Dan Campbell have built the team, they don’t appear to favor splashy external signings, although Graziano notes Detroit absolutely does have the financial means to bring in a star player.

Packers

Bill Huber of SI.com mocks Florida State CB Azareye’h Thomas to the Packers in the first round of the draft.

and Purdue OL . With the remaining picks, he has the team addressing pass rushing at edge and defensive tackle, an inside linebacker, another wide receiver, an additional cornerback, and a guard.

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell recently said he would love to bring back veteran RB Aaron Jones, who topped 1,000 yards rushing as Minnesota’s lead back after signing a one-year deal last offseason. The interest is mutual as well. However, Minnesota would want to be more judicious about Jones’ usage after giving him a career-high 306 touches in his age-30 season, and O’Connell said to accomplish that the Vikings plan to add to the position this offseason.

“The big thing for me is we loved having Aaron Jones, the impact he had,” O’Connell said in a radio interview, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “For the better part of his career, he had kind of been a part of backfield committees, but for the most part, Aaron Jones was the feature back [in 2024]. … So I would love to have Aaron back. And then we just continue to grow in that room, whether it’s infusing a young player in the draft or maybe another player in free agency alongside Aaron Jones, hopefully.”