NFC Notes: Nakobe Dean, CeeDee Lamb, Nick Sirianni, Cowboys, Eagles

Cowboys

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb dealt with an annoying AC joint injury this past season and is happy to have the painful rehab process behind him.

“The longest [rehab]. I want to say a good five months of real recovery and rehab,” Lamb said, via Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “I don’t know. I’m grateful to have two arms. I can tell you that. The last time I had OTAs [Organized Team Activities] and training camp was 2023.”

Eagles

Following his first Super Bowl win, the Eagles handed HC Nick Sirianni a multi-year contract. Sirianni reflected on his journey and all the adversity he’s faced that has made him the person he is today.

“Everybody that is striving to reach the top of the mountain or whatever it is like we try to do every single year, adversity is going to be there regardless,” Sirianni said, via ESPN’s Tim McManus. “I really look at any adversity that I’ve ever been through in my life, whether it was my leg injury in 2001, whether it was my dad going through cancer, whether it was the collapse of our season at the end of the 2023 season and finishing 1-6.”

“Every one of those things, whether it’s scrutiny from… [my] first press conference, I can look at the good in all those things and find good in all those things and how it’s shaped me to be who I am today and has made me better as a result of it. You never want to go through those things as you go through them, but if you allow it to shape you, it really does.”

After suffering a torn patellar tendon in Wild Card weekend that sidelined him for the remainder of the postseason, Eagles LB Nakobe Dean talked about his increased usage of ballet to help keep his body in pristine form.

“There’s way more flexibility, of course. Way more mobility,” Dean said, via NBC Philadelphia’s Brendan Brightman and Matt DeLucia. “It’s definitely something that’s helping with my rehab. You just feel a change immediately. After you stretch, you’re not as tight or as sore.”