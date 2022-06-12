NFC Notes: Nick Bosa, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers DE Nick Bosa isn’t worried about his imminent contract extension.

“I don’t know. I’ve just been focusing on getting better. I’ll let my agent worry about that,” Bosa said, via 49ers Web Zone.

Bosa is enjoying a full offseason where he isn’t having to worry about rehabbing.

“It was just a better overall offseason,” Bosa said. “I was able to enjoy myself a little bit because I wasn’t just grinding and resting, like I needed to with my knee. But now the knee’s doing great. I’m able to go about my life normally, which is nice. “It was kind of just normal offseason training that I didn’t really get to do last year as much,” Bosa said. “I was kind of working my way back to being healthy. This year I was healthy from the start, so I took some time off and just got after it. Up to this point it’s been mainly focusing on getting my body where it needs to be to play a long season. And from here on out, I’ll be implementing a lot more football-specific stuff.”

Cardinals

Cardinals LB Zaven Collins admitted that he had some “bad practices” last season, which resulted in him not getting snaps.

“Last year didn’t go as everyone would want but that is part of life when you have bad practices, you’re not going to play,” said Collins, via Darren Urban of the team’s official site.

Collins is confident that he will be able to bounce back from last year’s disappointing season.

“If (last season) is the hardest thing I have to go through in my NFL career,” Collins said. “I think we’re going to be alright.”

Rams

Rams WR Cooper Kupp credited his chemistry with QB Matthew Stafford as a key reason why he was able to have such a successful year last year: “Having Matthew Stafford come in and the player that he is, but I think it’s a mixture of not only just the player he is, but in terms of the way a quarterback and receiver see the game in the same way,” he said, via Rams Wire. “When you’ve got guys that understand the game and see it in a similar way, and then also want to attack things, be able to spend the time to sync up and really be able to see the game through each other’s eyes, I think that’s what makes a huge difference.”