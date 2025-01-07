NFC Notes: Nick Bosa, Brock Purdy, Mike Macdonald On OC Search, 49ers, Seahawks

49ers

49ers DE Nick Bosa said that having an extra month to prepare this offseason will be critical for the team.

“It’s going to be huge,” Bosa said, via PFT. “I think we kind of needed it as a team. It’s definitely a grind. It’s only one more month, but adding another month on top of what you’ve already done feels like three months, so it’s a huge, huge thing.”

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch said QB Brock Purdy‘s elbow injury isn’t something that will affect him long-term.

“It’s really nothing more than like when you hit your funny bone,” Lynch said, via 49ers Web Zone. “He did that, and when you get an NFL helmet in the wrong place, it irritated the nerves a little. Then shortly thereafter, ‘Hey, he just got dinged on the elbow. It caused some numbness. And so, everything’s all right. Brock’s gonna be fine, and just a deal where it’s got to quiet down.”

Lynch said the decision was made pretty quickly to hold Purdy out of the week 18 game, especially with San Francisco already being eliminated from playoff contention.

“The guys said right away, ‘We don’t think this would be smart. He obviously did something to his elbow where the nerves are irritated,‘” Lynch explained. “You then get the MRI; you see some inflammation. And at that point, it’s an easy decision. Everybody had input, but really, nobody more than the medial [staff], who made the ultimate decision.”

Seahawks

The Seahawks are hoping that winning in the season finale can set the tempo for the future, despite the fact that they are missing out on the playoffs.

“Winning was always going to be the most important thing,” QB Geno Smith said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “Any time you don’t have a chance to control your own destiny, it’s always going to suck. We wanted to close out on the right note and finish the right way.”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald commented on the team’s season, which concluded with his firing of OC Ryan Grubb after just one season.

“That wasn’t necessarily pretty, but we fought through some injuries and (losing) some guys that we initially planned on playing a big role,” Macdonald commented. “It was great for us to close the season out the right way.”

The team is also looking to extend LB Ernest Jones, and despite those conversations currently being on hold, Jones isn’t concerned and wants to be back in Seattle next season.

“It’s headed in the right direction for sure,” Jones said. “We’re going to get it done. I’m going to be a Seahawk. I firmly believe that. I believe in the guys, my agents, and the front office. We’re going to get it figured out for sure.”

Macdonald says there could be more changes to the coaching staff depending on who is hired as the offensive coordinator. (Bob Condotta)

Macdonald on the OC search: “I was 100% involved in choosing the offensive coordinator last offseason and that will again be the case this offseason.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar)

Macdonald on Geno Smith: “We did a lot of really good things (as a team). And one of those things is Geno’s productivity and this is something that I’m looking forward to building off of. I thought he had a really good year.” (Curtis Crabtree)