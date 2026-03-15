NFC Notes: Nick Bosa, Contract Details, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers
- The 49ers restructured DE Nick Bosa’s contract by converting $21.465 million into an option after his signing bonus for salary cap purposes, setting his new 2026 base salary at $1.215 million with a $22.99 million salary cap figure and a $54.866 million salary cap figure in 2027. (Wilson)
- Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. will take a 30 visit with the 49ers. (Ryan Fowler)
- Texas Tech DE Romello Height took a 30 visit with the 49ers. (Ryan Fowler)
Cardinals
- The Cardinals signed OT Jonah Williams to a one-year, $1.402 million deal that includes a $187,500 signing bonus, a $1.215 million salary, and a $1.262 million salary cap figure under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson)
- The Cardinals signed G Isaac Seumalo to a three-year, $31.5 million deal that includes an $8.5 million signing bonus, $19 million guaranteed, with $15 million fully guaranteed and $4 million guaranteed for injury, and salaries of $3.5 million in 2026, $8 million in 2027, and $9.67 million in 2028. (Wilson)
- The Cardinals signed DT Roy Lopez to a two-year, $10.5 million deal that includes a $4 million signing bonus, $7 million guaranteed with $6 million fully guaranteed, and salaries of $2 million in 2026 and $3.47 million in 2027. (Wilson)
- The Cardinals signed G Elijah Wilkinson to a two-year, $6.25 million deal that includes a $1.5 million signing bonus, $4.08 million guaranteed—$3.08 million fully guaranteed and $1 million guaranteed for injury—and salaries of $1.58 million in 2026 and $2.12 million in 2027. (Wilson)
- The Cardinals signed P Blake Gillikin to a one-year, $1.95 million deal that includes $450,000 fully guaranteed, a $300,000 signing bonus, and a $1.25 million salary. (Wilson)
Seahawks
- The Seahawks signed CB Josh Jobe to a three-year, $24 million deal that includes a $7 million signing bonus, $14.25 million guaranteed—$9.5 million fully guaranteed and $4.75 million guaranteed for injury—with salaries of $1.99 million in 2026, $5.99 million in 2027, and $7.49 million in 2028. (Wilson)
- The Seahawks signed S A.J. Finley to a one-year, $1.075 million deal. (Wilson)
- San Diego State CB Chris Johnson will visit with the Seahawks. (Ryan Fowler)
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