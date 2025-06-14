NFC Notes: Nick Bosa, Sam Darnold, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers DE Nick Bosa briefly believed that there was a chance that his older brother, DE Joey Bosa, would join the team before he signed with the Bills.

“Maybe for five minutes on the phone with — maybe, I can’t say that — but maybe for a moment,” Nick Bosa said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Business is business, and I’m happy for him. He’s got a pretty good opportunity over there.”

Rams

Rams RB Kyren Williams expressed confidence in the path of the team going into 2025 and is focused on continuing his production after recording career-highs in yards and touchdowns.

“As a team, we know the direction that we’re headed, and we know we’re working off of what happened, what didn’t happen last year, and every day we’re coming in to work,” Williams said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s site. “For me personally, I’m more excited more than anything to get back to this year after last year and just going through all the trials and tribulations of the long season.”

Williams is trying to learn from his mistakes after recording five fumbles last season.

“I was able to play throughout the whole season, so I was able to learn from that, but also from the mistakes too – the fumbling and the mental lapses of just being out there,” Williams said. “But for me, I’m a lot more clear coming into this year, I have a lot more focus-driven goal. I’m not worried about a lot of things on the outside that doesn’t affect me. I’m more worried about how I can affect this team positively, and how I can be the best version of myself every single day.”

Williams is heading into the final year of his rookie deal, but isn’t thinking about entering a contract year.

“I’m not worried about none of that stuff,” Williams said. “Right now, I’m focused on how I can positively impact these people on my team.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said QB Sam Darnold is proving to be a great teammate and has a competitive demeanor.

“The thing you love about Sam is he’s just a dude, man,” Macdonald said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “He’s like one of the guys … He’s right there with them in all the things. That’s him. But there’s some s— to him. Like, don’t mess with him. He’s got that edge to him, that competitiveness, and the guys respect that.”