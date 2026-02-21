NFC Notes: Nick Emmanwori, Nick Rallis, Riq Woolen, Cardinals, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals DC Nick Rallis said after a “long period of reflection” that he was happy to return to Arizona as the team’s defensive coordinator.

“I didn’t know I was going to be here, but I was still looking at it through that lens,” Rallis said, via the team’s website. “Looking at it, ‘How can I be better at my job?‘” Rallis is going to lean on HC Mike LaFleur and his knowledge of the offenses in the division to help make him better at his job. “Mike’s knowledge of the offenses that exist in this division, and they are pretty prevalent around the league, getting his perspective on that and what gives those offenses issues, that is going to lead to a lot of growth for me,” Rallis said.

Seahawks

Following an up-and-down year that consisted of trade rumors and eventually a Super Bowl, Seahawks CB Riq Woolen is one of many contributors set to hit the open market. Woolen is leaving contract talks to his agent, but is excited about the chance to see his value because of the work he’s put in.

“I know there’s a chance I may be in Seattle, I know there’s a chance I may not be in Seattle,” Woolen said, via SiriusXM NFL Radio. “It’s exciting just because I know the work I put in, I feel like I’ve done great, and I know the type of player I am. I know I can help a locker room. I know wherever I go, the people will love me there, the fans will love me there.”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said offensive assistant Daniel Stern‘s role will evolve as they go. “He’s going to be a really significant part of our offensive staff as well as helping me program-wise, bounce some ideas off Brian. He’s going to kind of have his hand in everything … but we’re really excited to have him.” (Brady Henderson)

Seahawks S Nick Emmanwori had an impressive rookie campaign, finishing second in the AP’s Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. When appearing on The Richard Sherman Podcast, Emmanwori said he’s just “scratching the surface” of his potential.

“It’s exciting for me because I can’t wait to go to the offseason and put the work in,” Emmanwori said. “I know I’m just scratching the surface. I’m thinking of my prime, like how can I get to my prime? In my mind, this is just stuff that I’m putting together, but when I put everything together as far as the coverage and the pass rush and the playbook and just seeing the game, that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Emmanwori had five tackles and three pass defenses in Seattle’s NFC Championship win over the Rams. Emmanwori feels like he was “in my zone” against Los Angeles.

“That was definitely a cool moment. I just remember being in my zone that game. I was in the zone. … It was just natural,” Emmanwori said. “Whatever’s in the scheme, whatever’s in the playbook, I would flawlessly kind of just adjust to it and I can just make those plays. So it was like, I’m guarding the running back, making the play, guarding Puka in the slot, like guarding Davante Adams. Setting the edge, getting off blocks. I was just really in the zone that game and we were just focused. It was just a different feeling.”

Emmanwori mentioned that their NFC Championship game against the Rams had more energy than the Super Bowl, given they were facing a division rival.

“No disrespect to the Patriots or nothing like that. I don’t want to take nothing away from them, but that game, it felt like that game was legit,” Emmanwori said. “You know how it is with the rivalries. The Rams, they come in, (Matthew) Stafford, he’s a hell of a quarterback. (Sean) McVay always got a hell of a plan. That game was definitely different. It was a different type of game. It was live. I was in my zone.”