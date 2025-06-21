NFC Notes: Nick Emmanwori, Puka Nacua, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch admitted that the roster turnover the team experienced this offseason is “a tough pill to swallow,” but also noted that the changes needed to be made.

“I think it spoke to how good our roster was,” Lynch said. “We had a lot of talent on it and we had acquired a lot of talent, accrued a lot of talent, and people saw that. . . . That’s the hard part, watching good players that are good people, and good people who help build the culture we have here, walk out the door. That’s never fun, but again, it was necessary, and happy where we’re at.”

Rams

Rams WR Puka Nacua feels he is in a weird position of leadership following the departure of WR Cooper Kupp and is welcoming of veteran WR Davante Adams and what he can bring to the team.

“It’s weird,” Nacua said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “They’re asking me questions and I’m like, ‘Wait, Coach Yarbs, do you want me to answer this for real?’ I’m like, ‘I feel like I still have some of these similar questions.’ But it’s been good because it’s a teaching moment for me.”

“Obviously somebody who’s played at a superhigh level his whole career and the knowledge he has is something different from what we’re used to having somebody like Coop in the system for a long time,” Nacua said of Adams. “So it’s been great to have him around and I feel like we’re learning something new every day.”

Seahawks

Seahawks second-round S Nick Emmanwori has been used in creative ways throughout training camp to maximize his versatility, including taking pass rush reps with outside linebackers. Seattle HC Mike Macdonald outlined why they feel comfortable using Emmanwori in a variety of ways, even if not the most conventional.

“We’re giving him a lot and the next step is for him to show he can handle those situations,” Macdonald said, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “He’s really poised. He just understands [foot]ball. He really likes the process. That [his ability to blitz] shows up on his college tape. We’re working with him [on that], technically speaking. You want to teach pass rush and how to win off the edge. There’s a playmaking aspect to it.”