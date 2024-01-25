NFC Notes: Nick Sirianni, Daniel Jones, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- CBS pundit and former NFL QB Boomer Esiason is the latest in a long list of people who believe the Commanders are locked in on hiring Lions OC Ben Johnson as their next head coach.
Eagles
- Outkick’s Armando Salguero reports the Dolphins parting ways with DC Vic Fangio‘s was primarily the coach’s decision and he felt “more comfortable” becoming the Eagles’ defensive coordinator.
- Regarding the Eagles firing OC Brian Johnson, HC Nick Sirianni said they want their offense to grow in “different areas” and bring new ideas: “I can’t say good enough things about Brian, though… Some of the things that we want to do as a team is grow in a lot of different areas. It’s about coming up with fresh ideas and doing some things different,” via Brooks Kubena.
- Sirianni feels their offense “got a little stale” towards the end of the season: “We got a little stale on offense at the end of the year… the new person is meant to take away the staleness.” (Kubena)
- As for Philadelphia demoting Sean Desai from defensive coordinator and eventually parting ways with him, GM Howie Roseman explained Sirianni thought it was the best move and he doesn’t influence the coaching staff: “Coach comes to me and tells me what he’s thinking … I trust him with the coaching staff, that’s his responsibility.” (Albert Breer)
- Roseman disputed the idea that the team doesn’t value linebackers: “There’s some preconceived notions that… we don’t care who we play at linebacker. Again, our two Super Bowl teams over the last six years, the linebacker play was good from those guys.” (Kubena)
- Roseman wasn’t asked, but he addressed not bringing back LBs T.J. Edwards or Kyzir White and said they had hoped Nakobe Dean would’ve filled their shoes: “We had Nakobe waiting in the wings. We drafted him for that role. We drafted him for that role. Obviously, it didn’t work out perfectly for him this year. That doesn’t change the belief we have in the player.” (Kubena)
Giants
- The Athletic’s Dan Duggan notes it appears the Giants planned to restructure QB Daniel Jones again this offseason when they structured his extension last year. However, now he’s not so sure they follow through on that given Jones’ disappointing 2023 season. A restructure would make it more painful for the Giants to move on in 2025, even if it saddles them with a high cap hit in 2024.
- While the Giants will need to add a quarterback, Duggan says current backup QB Tyrod Taylor may have priced himself out of New York’s range.
- As for UDFA QB Tommy DeVito, Duggan adds he’s not a lock to make the final roster next season, as New York has typically carried just two quarterbacks into the regular season.
- Duggan writes the Giants are unlikely to have RT Evan Neal go into next season as the starter without competition, and it’s possible they could explore a move inside to guard.
- He also expects the team to cut G Mark Glowinski to save cap space, and other depth players like Ben Bredeson, Justin Pugh and Shane Lemieux could be moving on.
