NFC Notes: Nick Sirianni, Mike Zimmer, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer answered a question on how much his defensive style has evolved over his career.

“I feel very comfortable with what I’m telling the players and how I’m telling them. We had a walk-through out here the other day, and I wasn’t as pleased with how it was going, and I let them know,” Zimmer said in an interview with Brandon Loree “…As far as how much I’ve changed from the time I’ve been here to then — I can’t tell you yet. It’s gonna happen during the course of preseason and games, and go from there.

“I got a job to do and to get these players to play the best they possibly can play, be as disciplined as they possibly can be, and play together as a team. We have to get guys understanding their roles and what is asked of them to do. I don’t know if I’ve said this in another press conference, but one of my big things all the time is do your job so someone else can have success doing theirs. So, you might not like taking on this double team, but that’s your job. And this guy because you’re doing it has got an opportunity to make some plays. And next time he’s gonna help you make some plays, but that’s how it all works together whether it’s corners and safeties or defensive line to linebackers or whatever it is.”

Eagles

Following a season where Philadelphia fired both coordinators after one season, they hired OC Kellen Moore to help right the ship on the offensive side of the ball. Eagles HC Nick Sirianni spoke on why he felt Moore was the right choice for this team.

“I think at the end of the day, you always have to do what you feel is best for the team, right? And I think that selflessness, right, regardless of how much I love something, its what’s best for the team,” Sirianni said, via Dave Spadaro of the team’s website. “And in this case, what was best for the team is that, you know, I brought Kellen in, and I let him run with the offense. We share some thoughts and he goes with it.”

“And so that’s what I felt was best for the team. . . . I won’t lie to you that the idea was hard, but I knew with my gut that was best for the team. And I see a lot of positives from it. I’m able to see things from a 30,000-foot view. That doesn’t mean I don’t have opinions on what this should look like. You do what’s best for the team because you love the team, not because you love your selfish reasons of what you want. And I really feel good about that and I feel, like I said, I feel good in the direction we’re going in.”

Giants

The Giants are expecting TE Daniel Bellinger to step into a bigger role after former TE Darren Waller retired. Bellinger discussed the impact of attending Tight End University, which is a camp put on by 49ers TE George Kittle.

“You get perspective from every other guy and every other team around the league,” Bellinger said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “The first thing you take away was ‘how was the season for everybody else?’ and compare it to your season and go from there.”

“One of the most important things I took was from Greg Olsen. He was like, ‘Everybody’s past is different. Everyone has different quarterbacks, offenses, situations…it doesn’t matter where you are right now as long as you keep getting better, keep chipping away you can reach the goals you want to reach.'”

Art Stapleton reports Giants’ rookie TE Theo Johnson , who was placed on the active/PUP list, suffered a hip flexor injury and the team hopes it’s not a long-term issue.

, who was placed on the active/PUP list, suffered a hip flexor injury and the team hopes it’s not a long-term issue. Giants QB Daniel Jones mentioned recovery from his torn ACL has gone smoothly with no setbacks: “At this point, I’m doing pretty much everything — running, cutting, everything I need to do.” (Ryan Dunleavy)