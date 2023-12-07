NFC Notes: Odell Beckham, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

“It’s a special bond that I have with those guys over there — ‘Coop’, Stafford,” Beckham said via the team transcript. “I still hit a little group chat. Talked a little trash with them this week. It’s just all love and respect. McVay’s been … He kind of was the person who … the whole situation and organization brought me back to loving and having joy for football and understanding true professionalism and being prepared. It was just a great experience for me, alongside winning a Super Bowl. Overall, it was one of the best things that’s happened in my life.”