NFC Notes: Odell Beckham, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- 49ers DL Arik Armstead (foot/knee) is unlikely to play on Sunday despite HC Kyle Shanahan saying it’s not a long-term issue. (Matt Barrows)
Rams
Ravens WR Odell Beckham still has tons of fond memories of his time with the Rams, even though it proved to be just half a season. It was a memorable half-season, however, as Beckham was an integral part of Los Angeles’ Super Bowl run. Even though he ended up signing with the Ravens instead, he’s still close with WR Cooper Kupp, QB Matthew Stafford, HC Sean McVay and others ahead of their game this week.
“It’s a special bond that I have with those guys over there — ‘Coop’, Stafford,” Beckham said via the team transcript. “I still hit a little group chat. Talked a little trash with them this week. It’s just all love and respect. McVay’s been … He kind of was the person who … the whole situation and organization brought me back to loving and having joy for football and understanding true professionalism and being prepared. It was just a great experience for me, alongside winning a Super Bowl. Overall, it was one of the best things that’s happened in my life.”
Seahawks
- Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said LB Jordyn Brooks was not able to practice but the team is relieved that he doesn’t have a high-ankle sprain. (John Boyle)
