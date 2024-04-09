NFC Notes: Parris Campbell, John Michael Schmitz, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders G Samuel Cosmi said the organization is “very positive” and uplifting under new owner Josh Harris, GM Adam Peters, and HC Dan Quinn.

“Overall dynamic of the environment and the vibe is very positive, very dynamic, very uplifting. It feels great,” Cosmi said, via ProFootballTalk. “It’s like you went to a new team. That’s the feel right now. New everything we just had our new owner last year, new head coach, half the locker room’s basically new, it’s like you went to a new team. It’s definitely a breath of fresh air.”

Commanders P Tress Way touched on the excitement for change with Quinn: “How can you galvanize all of us and bring us together towards a common goal? Everybody has unique strengths, unique gifts…I just like to empower guys regarding the things they do well. It’s so authentic the way (Quinn) is delivering a message to you…it’s very impressive, it’s fun.” (Commanders social media)

Eagles

Eagles WR Parris Campbell spoke about what former Giants RB Saquon Barkley will bring to Philadelphia as both players are set to join the team after defecting from New York in free agency.

“I think he’s going to show people why he’s the best running back in the league,” Campbell said, per The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Olivia Reiner. “I know there’s a bunch of debate between him and Christian McCaffrey. And don’t get me wrong, Christian McCaffrey’s by far one of the best running backs in the league. But being able to see Saquon up close and personal, being in the same locker room, on the same team, man, he’s a different guy when he’s on that field, honestly. And running behind that offensive line that we have, I think it’s going to be pretty scary for defenses. You pair that with Jalen (Hurts) and the things he can do with his feet, just as far as extending plays, getting outside the pocket, I’m sure there will be some type of read-option game that we go on and RPO stuff that’ll happen. So just the possibilities of it are endless.” Campbell also mentioned that he is happy to be reunited with HC Nick Sirianni, who was formerly his offensive coordinator during their time together with the Colts.

“He knows how to utilize me as a player,” Campbell noted. “He knows what my skills are. And then there’s more people in the building, too, that I’m familiar with. [Passing game coordinator/associate head coach] Kevin Patullo. J-Mike [Jason Michael], the tight ends coach. That’s one thing about this league, you never want to burn bridges. You always want to make great relationships. I have great relationships with those guys. It will be fun to reconnect, but it’s also welcoming and warming to feel wanted in that building.”

“Being able to go in and really carve out a role for myself, getting a fair shake and just kind of going from there, I’ll take my chances any day of the week,” Campbell concluded. “I’m confident in the player that I am.”

The Eagles signed Campbell to a one-year, $1.2925 million contract with $417,500 guaranteed including a $167,500 signing bonus. (Over The Cap)

Eagles CB Avonte Maddox‘s new deal with the team includes a base salary of $1,125,000, a signing bonus of $375,000, per-game roster bonuses of $500,000, a guaranteed salary of $500,000, and will carry a cap number of $1,617,647. (OTC)

Giants

2023 second-round C John Michael Schmitz showed some flashes during his rookie campaign with the Giants but also struggled at times. Schmitz discussed his “welcome to the league” moment along with the impact of having another Minnesota Golden Gopher on the roster.

“I would say going against one of the best nose tackles in the NFL every single day at practice,” Schmitz said, via KSTP-TV in Minneapolis. “Dexter Lawrence — he’ll definitely make you a lot better real quick. He’s a great player (and) great person off the field as well. He just pushes you to be a better player.”

“It’s great. I mean, we definitely just chit-chat about everything. You go through your thought times and, obviously, me and him being pretty close with the Gophers. . . it’s nice to have someone like that, that I already have a bond with. Just someone to kind of lean on and ask those questions, like, ‘Hey, can you help me out here?’ Like, ‘What do I do?’ It’s nice to have a Gopher on the team.”