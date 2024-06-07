NFC Notes: Puka Nacua, 49ers, Packers, Rams

49ers

49ers OL coach Chris Foerster said they are looking at third-round OL Dominick Puni primarily at right guard but he can play both guard and tackle positions.

“The only thing, I’m not sure I’m going to rep him at is center, but he’s going to be able to play left guard, left tackle, right guard, right tackle,” Foerster said, via 49ersWire. “We’ll primarily work him at right guard right now. That’s a place we felt we could get some competition going and work at that spot. But he easily could be the fourth tackle, third. He could work in anywhere there. He’s got ability to play all. He’s best suited to guard though. You never know what happens. We’ll see how it plays out.”

Foerster said they are just looking for “consistency” from Puni this offseason and remain confident in guards Jon Feliciano and Spencer Burford.

“We’re just looking for that consistency,” Foerster said. “Maybe it comes from Spencer this year. Obviously, he’s the most talented of the players. I think he’s as talented or more than Puni. Puni will push that from that. And Jon’s just a guy that is a veteran, good player that knows how to get it done. Very savvy, good vet player. But these talented guys, when they figure it out and that’s what you keep hoping. So maybe it comes from Spence, maybe it comes from Puni, maybe it comes from somebody else. I don’t know where it comes from. But we’re hoping we can get just a little more consistent play out of that position.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur praised OT Rasheed Walker‘s attitude and work ethic after the team drafted LT Jordan Morgan in the first round.

“He’s come in with the right mindset,” LaFleur said, via Packers Wire. “He’s been a guy that’s been totally locked in and totally dialed in (during the offseason workout program).”

Rams

Rams OC Mike LaFleur thinks WR Puka Nacua has made “strides” going into the second year of his career and is looking comfortable in their system.

“Yeah, I mean football, it’s best played with the pads on, right? I mean, that’s real ball but this is what we have afforded to us right now,” LaFleur said, via RamsWire. “Particularly for Puka, when he has the pads on, that’s when he really is going to shine, right? Because of his physical style, because of his mentality. With that being said, you can definitely see he’s made strides. He’s moving better. I know he feels more comfortable. He’s in year two and that’s what you expect from all the players, but you know that you’re going to get it from Puka because he’s just made of the right stuff. His intentions are right.”

LaFleur thinks Nacua’s body has developed since his rookie year and has tried to emulate Cooper Kupp‘s workout habits.

“Oh, absolutely,” LaFleur said. “I’m not the nutritionist. I’m not the one doing the body fat scans and stuff. I try to stay away from that thing anyways. But no, he definitely is putting in the work. You’ll have to ask Puka about some stories in Cooper’s front yard and stuff like that because Cooper trains. And Puka does too, but it’s really Puka’s first offseason as a true pro, right? That rookie, you’re just spinning. You have so much. You get drafted and next thing you know, you’re already at a facility following the regimen that we have put forward. And I don’t know how many weeks they took off, but it didn’t seem like much because when they were kind of walking around here in March and February, they looked good from just their body comp. Maybe that’s what I need to do with those guys in the offseason.”