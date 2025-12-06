NFC Notes: Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Dianna Russini reports that executives around the league would not be surprised if the Cardinals decide to move on from QB Kyler Murray after this season, as things were not going well even before his foot injury.

Murray is still owed $36.8 million in fully guaranteed salary and bonuses for 2026, and regardless of whether the team trades or releases him, Russini notes that there is a sense that change is coming for the franchise.

Cards HC Jonathan Gannon said that Murray would miss the remainder of the season due to his foot injury. This means he may have already played in his last game for the team.

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay raved about WR Puka Nacua‘s one-handed catch and said that it was one of the best that he’s ever seen.

“Oh my god. That’s one of the greatest catches I’ve ever seen,” he said, via Rams Wire. “It was unbelievable. What a critical play. He’s a freakin’ stud with what he does with and without the football. I just can’t say enough about the competitive character of this group. Just willing yourself. Unreal.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald addressed concerns that the offense is too heavily reliant on WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, noting that the team needs catches from players like Cody White and Rashid Shaheed.

“We need more of those if people are going to decide to take Jax away,” Macdonald said of White’s catch, via The Athletic. “Shaheed has done a great job. I know we haven’t gotten the ball to him as much as we want, but it’s kind of like our run game — just keep doing what you’re doing. There’s a lot of detail that has been getting caught up since he’s walked in the door. That’ll allow him to create some more opportunities. But really pleased with how he’s been since he got in the door.”