NFC Notes: Quentin Lake, Kyle Shanahan, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers LB Tatum Bethune has a high ankle sprain and will miss multiple weeks. (Eric Branch)

has a high ankle sprain and will miss multiple weeks. (Eric Branch) Because of the bye week coming up, the 49ers do not plan to place Bethune on injured reserve, HC Kyle Shanahan said. (Matt Maiocco)

said. (Matt Maiocco) Shanahan said the 49ers will not open the practice window for WR Brandon Aiyuk this week. (Maiocco)

this week. (Maiocco) The 49ers are expecting to open the practice window for WR Jacob Cowing after the bye week, Shanahan said. (Maiocco)

Rams

Rams DB Quentin Lake left Week 11’s game against the Seahawks after suffering an elbow injury, enabling CB Josh Wallace to take over the slot role. Los Angeles HC Sean McVay highly praised Wallace for his performance in Sunday’s win and is eager to see how he plays going forward.

“He’s done a great job. Josh is so smart,” McVay said, via RamsWire. “He can play star, he can play outside corner, he can play safety for us. Just a guy that’s so valuable and so versatile. And he came in and almost played 30 snaps. Did a phenomenal job. What we ask of Q is amazing, especially at the star position. … Tip of the cap to Josh. We’ll see what this looks like moving forward but he’s always stepped in and the game’s never too big for him.”

Ian Rapoport reports Lake underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair an elbow injury, and he has a “good chance” to return for the playoffs.

Seahawks

The Seahawks are coming off a narrow 21-19 loss to the Rams in Week 11. Seattle LB Ernest Jones IV reflected on big carries of 30 and 34 yards by Los Angeles RB Kyren Williams, admitting that he was out of position on both plays.

“Any runs that come to the middle of the field (are) mine,” Jones said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “I wasn’t where I needed to be, so that’s how they get 60-something yards.”

Seattle’s defense improved throughout the game, notably allowing just 15 yards to Williams in the final three quarters. Seahawks S Coby Bryant said the defense had to calm down and play their brand of football.

“It wasn’t really too (many) adjustments,” Bryant said. “It was just us calming down, playing our style of football. And that’s what we did.”

Despite the loss, OLB Uchenna Nwosu feels their defense showed resiliency in Week 11.

“We’re dogs,” Nwosu said. “Any situation you put us in, we can come out on top of. We showed that today. The defense showed a lot of resiliency, a lot of fight. We got our offense’s back. Sometimes, things don’t go the way we planned. That’s why we’re a team and we fight for each other.”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said DT Johnathan Hankins (back) will miss the rest of the season, via Curtis Crabtree.

said DT (back) will miss the rest of the season, via Curtis Crabtree. Macdonald mentioned that OL Christian Haynes will start at left guard if Grey Zabel (knee) is unable to play in Week 12, via Michael-Shawn Dugar.