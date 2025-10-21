NFC Notes: Raheem Morris, Michael Penix, Bryce Young, Falcons, Panthers

Falcons

Falcons HC Raheem Morris called LB Divine Deablo week-to-week and QB Michael Penix Jr. day-to-day after their injuries in Week 7 against the 49ers. (Terrin Waack)

called LB week-to-week and QB Jr. day-to-day after their injuries in Week 7 against the 49ers. (Terrin Waack) Morris revealed Penix has a bone bruise: “There’s definitely some limitations.” (Waack)

Per Josh Kendall of The Athletic, Deablo has a forearm fracture.

Morris was asked if there were any updates on WR Ray-Ray McCloud after being a healthy scratch the last two games: “None yet. Obviously going through that process right now, talking with him. But that’s a distraction I’m dealing with. No one else.” (Waack)

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales said that the team’s front seven allows DT Derrick Brown to play freely and make more of an impact on the game.

“But I again I attribute that to the whole group,” Canales said of Brown’s day, via the team’s website. “It allows Derrick to play to play across the line of scrimmage in and out of gaps when we’re setting hard edges, got to give a lot of props to Nic Scourton, DJ Wonnum, Princely, Boogie Basam got in there and had a couple of reps, even used Thomas on some pass rush stuff, so rotating group of edge players. And then those guys inside, you know, Turk had a couple of nice plays coming off a block, A’Shawn, Bobby Brown, and the whole group together, they’re just they’re executing the run game plan well together, and then it just finishes with effort. And you saw some great effort plays by Derrick, not just in the run game, but also in the pass game, chasing the quarterbacks to minimize some of the scrambles, getting them out of bounds for a 4-yard gain or a 5-yard gain because of the effort to chase them all the way and push them out of bounds. Those are the types of plays that really elevate the whole group, and this is the standard of effort that we’re looking for.” Canales added that the team will likely have a similar running back rotation moving forward, with both RB Rico Dowdle and RB Chuba Hubbard alternating series in the backfield. “I anticipate we’ll go the same way,” Canales said. “To have both guys, who really I trust and to know that this is Chuba’s first came back coming off with a little bit of time off. I fully expect that both guys will continue to give us the confidence to call whatever we need to call, in those situations, and I’m glad that Rico contribute he did. But also Chuba has had a couple really nice runs, got a really nice screen play where there was a little bit of confusion in the communication with the line kind of standing out there as statues. There’s a little bit of uncertainty of whether there was a go call on the screen or not, but they’re kind of keeping that under wraps right now, but I’m glad the outcome is right. And so I’m excited to get to go out this week with two backs that I really trust that will run with the type of style that we expect.”

Panthers

Panthers QB Bryce Young exited the team’s Week 7 win over the Jets with an ankle injury, leaving his status for Week 8 in doubt. Carolina HC Dave Canales wasn’t getting into specifics about the severity of the injury and is taking it day by day to see if he can go.

“We’re gonna go day-to-day on that right now, and just really look at him each day. Just test the ankle in different ways to see if we can’t get him back out there on Wednesday in some way, shape or form,” Canales said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic.

“Saw him this morning, talked to him and he’s like, ‘Let’s push this thing. Let’s see what we got.’ And so we’re gonna try to take that approach with it and just go from there.”

Per Aaron Wilson, the Panthers are working out LB Jeremiah Moon, Andrew Farmer, and Jah Joyner.