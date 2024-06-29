NFC Notes: Rashan Gary, Kevin Zeitler, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

When asked about extensions the Bears got done with DE Montez Sweat, TE Cole Kmet, and CB Jaylon Johnson, GM Ryan Poles said they have “pages and pages” of analysis on how to use their cap space.

“We have a process,” Poles said, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. “We have an analysis we do. It’s in-depth. It’s pages and pages, so that we stay disciplined in how we approach it. Because you want to treat that the same way, whether you have a ton of cap space or a little cap space… The way that you do things, for one, is going to be held against you and it’s going to be a precedent for how you do things with everything else.”

Bears’ recently acquired WR Keenan Allen is set to play 2024 in the final year of his contract. The veteran receiver is focused on playing well in an effort to get an extension.

“I’m going to play as long as I can. As far as an extension, I’m going to let the play speak for itself, and if they offer me something that I like, we’ll go from there.”

Poles said they may consider an extension for Allen sometime in the future and will review their options when the time is right.

“I think down the road,” Poles said. “I try to be intentional with the order that we do extensions, so we’ll review that and kind of see what our order looks like. But for what he stands for, I would love to have him long term.”

Two agents told Fishbain Bears G Teven Jenkins could cash in on a deal worth $20 million a year or more if he has a strong 2024 season. This upcoming year is the final year of his rookie deal.

could cash in on a deal worth $20 million a year or more if he has a strong 2024 season. This upcoming year is the final year of his rookie deal. Those two added WR D.J. Moore is another strong extension candidate with two more years remaining on his deal. That new contract could top $30 million a year.

Lions

The Lions added RG Kevin Zeitler in free agency to add a veteran presence in their starting unit. Although Zeitler hasn’t been on the field during spring practices with knee and ankle injuries, Detroit OL coach Hank Fraley isn’t worried about his absence.

“He’s got a lot of experience,” Fraley said, via Jeff Risdon of the Lions Wire. “He’s doing new things, a little bit of new technique maybe he hasn’t been asked in a while to do. Offensively, we do a lot here, a lot of variety, and it’s been fun for him. Some of it can be challenging for him, which is good, to keep you engaged. So it’s been good for the room, and these guys get along, they gel and he’s been professional. I think that’s what guys get to see.”

Packers

Packers DE Rashan Gary is overjoyed to be fully recovered from a lingering knee injury and missed being on the field.

“I remember, when I first got back here, I was talking to the training staff,” Gary said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s site. “I’m like, ‘I miss this. I actually miss this.'”

Packers DL coach Jason Rebrovich called Gary the “best leader” on the entire team and is constantly giving feedback to teammates.

“I said it before, I’ll say it again, he’s the best leader on our team,” Rebrovich said. “Every day he comes to work, every day he’s encouraging. … He’s constantly pulling somebody aside to talk to them. He’s the engine. He drives it. It’s what he does.”

Gary said there is a lot of energy around the locker room on both sides of the ball.

“You can tell the energy around the building from top to bottom is great, especially on defense having a whole new staff, a whole new life,” Gary said. “We’re loving it on defense. With the offense, man, I love their swagger. It’s not like last year at all. We come back, everybody works day in and day out.”