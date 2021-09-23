NFC Notes: Richard Sherman, 49ers, Seahawks

Richard Sherman

Veteran CB Richard Sherman is looking to get back in the league and has some interest, namely from the 49ers and Buccaneers. However, his legal situation stemming from an incident at his in-laws this summer weighs a bit on things. Sherman faces five misdemeanor charges including for DUI and trespassing. He doesn’t expect his case to be resolved until after the season and doesn’t see why he shouldn’t be able to play in the meantime.

“I’ve got a decade worth of resume that should stand more firmly than a momentary lapse in judgment. I’ve got a decade of character and tape to be judged off of. If you’re judging me off of a momentary lapse, I’m probably not the player for you either way,” Sherman said via USA Today’s Doug Farrar.

49ers

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo admits that he’s not focusing on his future with the organization past this season and would love to follow in the footsteps of Aaron Rodgers, who won an MVP last year.

“I don’t know,” Garoppolo said, via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports. “To be completely honest, I haven’t thought that far ahead yet. It’s one of those things that I’m still tied up with the season and everything that we’ve got going on. If I repeat what Aaron did last year, I would love to do that. That guy — Imean, MVP speaks for itself. The dude had a hell of a year, though. If I could replicate anything similar to that, I’d be thrilled with it.”

Garoppolo is confident that he’ll figure out his future once his season concludes.

“But, ya know, after this year, we’ll figure that out when we get there. We’ve got a long way to go. We’re only a couple of weeks into this thing.”

Garoppolo added that there is a “good possibility” that he’ll reach out to Rodgers on advice on how to deal with his current situation in San Francisco.

“Yeah, there’s a good possibility,” Garoppolo said. “I know Aaron pretty well. We’ve talked a couple of times on the field, off the field. Whatever little piece of advice he could give to me … obviously, it’s worked out pretty well for him. The guy’s been ballin’. He had four TDs [last] night.”

When asked if he thought there was a chance of being traded to the 49ers, Aaron Rodgers responded that he didn’t feel it was a “strong possibility”: “There were points that I felt anything was possible, but not a strong possibility.” (Ryan Wood)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll is known for his ability to pump up any player on the roster and make them sound like an All-Pro. So in comparison, his assessment of starting CBs Tre Flowers and D.J. Reed as “hanging in there” is foreboding. Seattle hit the reset button at cornerback to a degree coming out of the preseason, trading for Sidney Jones and signing Blessuan Austin. It’s not as simple as just making a switch to one of them, though.

“It’s a little bit of a challenge for us to get him — and really Bless, too — to get those guys enough really good reps to see them on our field with us,” Carroll said via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “They’re accumulating reps and opportunities and stuff as they work and both those guys look good. They look like they can help us. We just have to make the call when it’s time to give them a chance to play. It’s not a position that we’ve rotated a lot of guys over the years so we have to wait and see how that fits.”