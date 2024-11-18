NFC Notes: Ricky Pearsall, Connor Williams, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers first-round WR Ricky Pearsall scored the first touchdown of his career in Week 10 against the Buccaneers. After returning from a gunshot wound this season, San Francisco GM John Lynch praised Pearsall’s physical and mental fortitude and stated his belief in Pearsall to be a part of their core.

“What a great kid. What a mentally tough kid,” Lynch said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “What a physically tough kid, what he’s endured. And I think he’s just so grateful to be alive, to be out there on the football field. He’s loving every step of it. I think he’s a guy we’re just going to watch get better every day right before our eyes. And he’s going to be a really good football player for a long time for us.”

49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk was fined $11,817 for Unnecessary Roughness (low block), and LB Fred Warner was fined $11,255 for Unnecessary Roughness (facemask).

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said TE Tyler Higbee will need a few more weeks before returning from a torn ACL and MCL. (Sarah Barshop)

Rams defensive lineman Bobby Brown was fined $6,912 for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet).

Per NFL345, Rams WR Cooper Kupp is the only player in league history with more than 600 catches, 7,500 receiving yards, and 50 receiving touchdowns in his first 100 career games.

Seahawks

In his Seahawks’ mailbag, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic thinks it would take Seattle finishing with six or fewer wins for the organization to consider moving on from GM John Schneider .

. When it comes to improving the offensive line, Dugar believes the Seahawks need to win a bidding war for a top option in free agency and add multiple pro-ready interior linemen in the draft.

On the coaching staff, Dugar doesn’t feel like OC Ryan Grubb or DC Aden Durde should get fired after the season unless the offense continues to beat themselves.

or DC should get fired after the season unless the offense continues to beat themselves. Dugar says “it’s hard to imagine” WR Tyler Lockett returning next season unless they release him and bring him back on a team-friendly deal.

returning next season unless they release him and bring him back on a team-friendly deal. Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald on OL Connor Williams‘ decision to retire: “I’d rather keep it private with between Connor and the things that he’s working through, but it was this week. But it is because of the family reasons. It’s personal reasons.” (Curtis Crabtree)