NFC Notes: Rico Dowdle, Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, Panthers

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott knows that the team’s time to turn things around is dwindling after their loss to the Cardinals in Week 9.

“Every game is a must-win going forward,” Prescott said, via the team’s website. “I know you say that, and you feel that in the NFL, and you should feel that, but when you put yourself in a position or behind like we have, it’s even more so that case. We’re fortunate right now that, in the league, there’s a lot of teams with multiple losses. . . . You can catch a hot streak and be right there in the mix. That’s great, but you gotta get a streak going. And if you don’t get a streak going, you’re just putting yourself more and more behind the eight ball. It’s now or never.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on trading for LB Logan Wilson: “This is a guy that knows how to fill the gaps.” (Machota)

Eagles

The Dolphins converted $5.1255 million of LB Jaelan Phillips ‘ remaining base salary into a signing bonus. The Eagles will pay Phillips a $1.5 million salary for the rest of the season. (Field Yates)

‘ remaining base salary into a signing bonus. The Eagles will pay Phillips a $1.5 million salary for the rest of the season. (Field Yates) Eagles GM Howie Roseman on WR A.J. Brown : “When you’re trying to be a great team, it’s hard to trade great players. A.J. Brown’s a great player. He wears a ‘C’ for a reason. He’s important to this, to this organization.” (Berman)

on WR : “When you’re trying to be a great team, it’s hard to trade great players. A.J. Brown’s a great player. He wears a ‘C’ for a reason. He’s important to this, to this organization.” (Berman) Roseman added that DB Michael Carter has played at an “elite” level in the slot and can also play safety.

has played at an “elite” level in the slot and can also play safety. Eagles LB Jeremiah Trotter was fined $5,790 for a blindside block.

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales continues to have nothing but praise for RB Rico Dowdle, who has taken the reins as the team’s starting running back.

“From carry one it was attitude,” Canales said, via David Newton of ESPN. “It was aggression and violence at the end of it, and it really does affect the group. It affects the whole sideline when they see that kind of energy and that kind of violence. It gives them confidence, and it’s who we want to be. I just love when he runs the ball. He runs physically. When he finishes his runs, makes the DBs have to show up, make a decision on whether to put a shoulder on him or not, it gets the group going. And the guys get really animated when he finishes runs in a violent manner.”

“They were loading the box up, but they were pretty thinned out in terms of how they rushed. I’ve got to give the O-line props for handling the movement, and that’s the hardest part,” Canales continued. “If you’re going to run the ball, you’re going to have to be ready for the exotic looks. With guys standing up in different spots, and then after that it’s just Rico hitting it hard and finding a little daylight and really flipping the field for us right there.”

“We’ve got NFC opponents for the rest of the season,” Dowdle commented. “So a win like this definitely matters and helps us build towards where we want to be at the end of the season.”