NFC Notes: Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

downplayed the rumors of him coming back to play with the Buccaneers this season: “I don’t really have an itch to go back. If I did, I’m sure I would have went back already instead of Week 17 after a blizzard. I’m not really prepared right now to go back either, the mindset, mentally or physically, not prepared at all.” Gronkowski added he’s enjoying what he does for work currently and it’s keeping him occupied: “I don’t have that itch at all to go out there and play that game of football.”

said he aggravated his ankle injury in Week 16 but plans on playing in Sunday’s game: “I’m playing regardless.” (Jenna Laine) The Buccaneers hosted DE Ifeadi Odenigbo for a visit on Tuesday. He later signed to the practice squad. (Aaron Wilson)

Falcons

Falcons third-round QB Desmond Ridder seemed to take a step forward in his second start of the season against the Ravens, even if it wasn’t enough to get the win for Atlanta. Ridder completed 22-33 pass attempts for 218 yards after failing to crack 100 passing yards in his first game and connecting on just 50 percent of his attempts. He has yet to score a touchdown but he has also not turned the ball over.

“I thought he did a nice job,” Falcons HC Arthur Smith said via the Athletic’s Josh Kendall. “We were a little more of a dropback game. I thought he made some critical throws in the critical situations, especially as the game went on. We came up short, which was frustrating, but I thought he made a lot of progress.”

The Falcons brought in three running backs for workouts on Tuesday including JaQuan Hardy, Clint Ratkovich and ZaQuandre White. Of the group, Ratkovich later signed to the practice squad. (Aaron Wilson)

Panthers

Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post says there’s a real chance Las Vegas moves on from QB Derek Carr this offseason, with the Commanders, Panthers and Buccaneers potential landing spots in a trade.

this offseason, with the Commanders, Panthers and Buccaneers potential landing spots in a trade. One GM for another team thought the Raiders might be able to get a second-round pick or more for Carr.

Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks said CB Jaycee Horn underwent successful wrist surgery and they will reevaluate him in 10-12 days to determine a timeline of recovery. (Mike Kaye)