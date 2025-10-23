NFC Notes: Rome Odunze, J.J. McCarthy, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears WR Rome Odunze recorded 54 receptions for 734 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie in 2024, which he’s already eclipsed this season with five touchdowns. Odunze said he didn’t let the critics from last year affect him.

“I always feel like I’m in it for the long run,” Odunze said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “I realized my first year, regardless of if I was a rookie, All-Pro or I was portrayed as a bust, I’m going to keep my head high and steady through it.”

Bears veteran WR D.J. Moore said he saw glimpses of Odunze’s potential last season.

“We were the alphas (in the receivers room), but you could tell he was like Simba,” Moore said. “He was ready to roar.”

Bears HC Ben Johnson has been impressed by Odunze, saying he’s showing a commitment to winning.

“He’s a pro,” Johnson said. “He’s started off hot here. Hopefully, that’ll continue to go. I know he’s just a guy that’s committed to winning right now, and whatever it takes for us as an offense to score points and as a team to win ballgames. I see him as a leader here on this team.”

Packers

Packers DT Devonte Wyatt hasn’t appeared since Week 4 because of a knee injury. Green Bay HC Matt LaFleur said Wyatt practiced on Wednesday and they’ll evaluate him throughout the week: “(Devonte) Wyatt, he’ll get out there for practice today. We’ll see how he practices this week.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)

Packers WR Christian Watson: "It's my goal and my plan to play this week." (Wes Hodkiewicz)

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell on what the team wants to see from QB J.J. McCarthy before his return: “It’s been in some of the movements, the reactionary movements within the pocket, being able to use his athleticism to protect himself in the pocket, and then as he’s able to work through progressions. I feel really good about the work we’ve done on his foundation of his fundamentals. That’s been pretty evident through the work that he’s done. And he’s really been a commitment to doing that. It’s really just about, hey, there’s maybe a guy gets edged and I don’t really know the movement I’m going to have to make. “That’s where he still feels it. He doesn’t have the ability to do that pain-free. We obviously risk setting him back, which would be very, very unfortunate with the time lost already, but also giving him the best chance to go out there and have success is ultimately what we’re what we’re looking for.” (Ben Goessling)