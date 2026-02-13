NFC Notes: Rome Odunze, Nahshon Wright, Justin Jefferson, Bears, Vikings

Bears

Bears WR Rome Odunze was surging through the first seven games of the season with five touchdowns and 470 yards, but plantar fasciitis and a stress fracture in his right foot derailed his year. Odunze still feels he can be one of the best receivers in the league.

“I truly believe I can be one of the best in the league, so until I go out there and do that, I’m not satisfied,” Odunze said, via Jason Leiser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “That’s what I’m working toward. You go through certain circumstances during the season, like injuries, but in this league, you either do or you don’t. And I’m looking forward to doing a lot more.”

Odunze added that his foot injuries will delay his training this offseason and expects to resume running in early March.

“It’s not terrible,” Odunze said. “It is going to delay it because I want to be perfectly healthy before I get into intense training, but it’ll be worth the wait.”

Bears

Bears CB Nahshon Wright had a career year with five interceptions and 80 tackles, culminating in his first Pro Bowl selection. Wright highly praised DBs coach Al Harris, DC Dennis Allen, HC Ben Johnson, and GM Ryan Poles for believing in him.

“I think he’s the reason why I’m standing here today,” Wright said, via CHGO Bears. “When you have someone who believes in you. He never gave up faith even when I did get traded, he never gave up on me, always checked on me. To be able to go do what we did together in Chicago was everything. Him just believing in me, that staff, (Dennis Allen), Ben (Johnson), (Ryan) Poles, just allowing me to come in. It was definitely cool.”

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson said he still believes he’s the best wide receiver in the league and pointed out that having a young quarterback who’s still learning the NFL game doesn’t help his totals.

“How [am I] not?” Jefferson said, via Vikings Wire. “A lot of people base it off the quarterback play. If I don’t have an elite quarterback throwing me the ball the entire year, then it’s a little bit difficult to be in those conversations. Having a young quarterback that’s still learning the game and his potential, you have those difficult seasons, which I had this past year. I still think I’m No. 1.”